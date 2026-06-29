Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton’s $21 Million ‘Forever Home’ Forest Lodge

Prince William and Kate Middleton have settled into a new home with long-term plans for their family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales moved into Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, after several difficult years for the royal family. The move followed the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and the cancer diagnoses of King Charles and Princess Catherine.

According to multiple reports, the Wales family sees Forest Lodge as more than a temporary residence. Insiders have described the property as their “forever home,” with plans for William, Middleton and their children to remain there even after William becomes King.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Wanted a Fresh Start

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William and Middleton previously moved from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in the summer of 2022. The family lived in the four-bedroom home for about three years before relocating again.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told People that the move came after a painful chapter for the family.

“Adelaide Cottage was a place of pain, suffering and sadness. After such rough times, it’s perfectly understandable they would want a new place,” Smith said.

The Wales family signed a 20-year lease on Forest Lodge in July 2025. A Kensington Palace spokesperson later confirmed the move to the outlet, saying, “The Wales family will move house later this year.”

Although the family originally planned to move around Christmas 2025, builders and staff reportedly completed the work early enough for them to move ahead of schedule. William and Middleton later thanked the workers with a celebration at a nearby pub.

The move also took place during George, Charlotte and Louis’ break from Lambrook School.

Forest Lodge Has Royal History and a $21 Million Value

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Forest Lodge sits inside Windsor Great Park and has a long history.

According to the Historic England National Heritage List, the property was once known as Holly Grove. In 1936, Sir John Aird, the King’s Equerry, reportedly found the name “distasteful” and pushed for a change. “Ranger’s Lodge” was among the options before the name Forest Lodge was chosen.

Historic England states that a new house was built on the site between 1772 and 1782, making it older than the White House, which began construction in 1792. The property has held Grade II listed status since March 1972 because of its architectural and historic importance.

ELLE Decor reported that Forest Lodge has an estimated market value of £16 million, or about $21 million. Architectural Digest reported that the home has eight bedrooms, a chandelier-lit ballroom, Venetian windows and extensive grounds.

The home is also roughly double the size of Adelaide Cottage, giving the family more room as their children grow.

Kate Middleton Personally Decorated the Home

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Middleton reportedly played a major role in shaping the look of Forest Lodge.

Marie Claire reported that she selected a 24-seat dining table from an antiques warehouse on the Windsor Estate. She also reportedly chose fabric furnishings from Marina Mill in Kent.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl described Middleton’s design style as “contemporary and classic, with neutral shades,” adding that her “timeless elegance” carries from her wardrobe into her interiors.

The property also includes features the children can enjoy, such as a tennis court, a pond, and a small lake. Home & Gardens reported that the tennis court is already a favorite for Princess Catherine and Charlotte, who both enjoy the sport.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Lease Runs Until 2045

Unlike some royal residences that have attracted scrutiny, William and Middleton are reportedly paying market rent.

According to an official letter from the UK Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, the lease was negotiated at arm’s length with two independent valuers, Hamptons and Savills, who were appointed by the Crown Estate. The rent was described as “open market rent.”

The same document confirmed that the Wales family holds a 20-year non-assignable lease beginning July 5, 2025. That means the lease runs until 2045.

Royal insiders claim William and Middleton plan to keep Forest Lodge as their primary residence even after William eventually becomes King.