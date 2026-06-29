Where Do Your Favorite Hallmark Channel Stars Live? Our Guide to Over 60 Stars’ Home Bases

Most of Hallmark Channel’s top actors are used to filming their rom-coms and cozy mysteries far from home, with the network’s shoots happening all over the world. In 2026 alone, Lacey Chabert’s Hallmark projects have taken her to Disney World, Paris, Spain, and even Fiji for January’s “Lost in Paradise” — all thousands of miles from her home base in Los Angeles.

But with the advent of Zoom meetings and virtual auditions, stars have more flexibility than ever on where they want to live when they’re not filming their latest meet-cute. So where do your favorite Hallmark stars call home? Through interviews, social media posts, and other sources where they’ve shared their home bases, we’ve compiled a list of the places over 60 stars call home in 2026…

A Huge Number of Hallmark Channel Stars Live in Los Angeles

Hallmark Hallmark Channel stars Nikki DeLoach, Kristoffer Polaha, Lacey Chabert, and BJ Britt all live in L.A.

Los Angeles is still a hot spot for many Hallmark stars, including Chabert. It’s a great place for those who juggle multiple creative roles (like producing, directing, and screenwriting) or appear in projects outside of Hallmark.

Melissa Peterman, for example, films NBC’s “Happy’s Place” with Reba McEntire on an L.A. soundstage, and Ashley Williams sometimes works behind the camera on shows there, including directing episodes of ABC’s “The Rookie” over the past year.

Other Hallmark stars who call the L.A. area home include Nikki DeLoach, Brennan Elliott, Heather Hemmens, Robert Buckley, Hunter King, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, Luke Macfarlane, Erin Cahill, Sarah Drew, Brooke D’Orsay, Janel Parrish, Kristoffer Polaha, B.J. Britt, Emilie Ullerup, Daniel Lissing, Fiona Gubelmann, Victor Webster, Barbara Niven, Stephen Huszar, Jen Lilley, John Brotherton, Holly Robinson Peete, and Jodie Sweetin.

Meanwhile, though the “When Calls The Heart” cast spends three to four months filming in Vancouver each year, they don’t all live there full-time. Series stars who call L.A. home include new parents Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum, Jack Wagner (who’s revealed he lives there, but separately from his wife of a year), and Lori Loughlin. WCTH star Chris McNally also lives in L.A. with fellow Hallmark star Julie Gonzalo, who recently welcomed their second baby.

Some Hallmark Channel Stars Have Chosen to Live in Other U.S. Cities

Hallmark Hallmark Channel’s Bethany Joy Lenz, Wes Brown, Alison Sweeney, and Taylor Cole

Numerous Hallmark stars have left Los Angeles for various reasons to live in other cities across the U.S. Some Hallmark stars live in California but away from the bright lights of Hollywood, like Jonathan Bennett lives south of L.A. with his hubby in Palm Springs. Meanwhile, Tamera Mowry-Housley lives north, in Napa Valley, with her family (in fact, she just put her house on the market as they renovate their new dream home).

After Alison Sweeney’s husband, Dave Sanov, retired from the California Highway Patrol in October 2022, they moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, with their teenage kids and still love it there.

Michael Rady and his wife Rachael Kemery lived in L.A. for nearly 17 years before returning to the East Coast, where they’re both from, settling on a fixer-upper in Easton, Connecticut with plenty of room for their kids to play outside and for him to have a workshop for his woodworking projects.

Wes Brown and his family — wife Amanda and daughter Merribeth — had the same idea! They left L.A. for a quieter life in the town of Westport, Connecticut, where he told Collider he keeps the Christmas lights a subdued white instead of the “flashy” display he had at his L.A. home.

Tennessee is home to several Hallmark Channel fan-favorites, too, including Bethany Joy Lenz, Rachel Boston, Chyler Leigh, Shenae Grimes-Beech, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley (and Brad Paisley, who was in 2025’s “A Grand Ole Opry Christmas!”). Several Hallmark alums also live there, including Danica McKellar, Jill Wagner, Candace Cameron Bure, and Alexa and Carlos PenaVega.

Meanwhile, you’ll find Taylor Cole loving life in Lake Tahoe, Catherine Bell soaking up the sun in Clearwater, Florida, and Andie MacDowell walking the shorelines of Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Which Hallmark Channel Stars Live in Canada?

Hallmark Hallmark Channel stars Andrew Walker, Kimberley Sustad, Viv Leacock, and Kevin McGarry all live primarily in Vancouver

Quite a few Hallmark stars live in Vancouver, nicknamed North Hollywood because so many movies and TV shows are filmed there, including many Hallmark rom-coms and mysteries.

Native Canadian Andrew Walker, who’s made L.A. his home base for the last two decades and still has a home there, has lived in Vancouver for the last couple of years with his wife, Cassandra Troy, and their two boys to be closer to nature, family, and friends.

Also in Vancouver are Walker and Troy’s dear friends Paul Campbell and Kimberley Sustad. Sustad recently told EntertainmentNow that her dream is to retire one day on a Vancouver cul-de-sac with her “Three Wisest Men” co-stars Campbell, Walker, and Tyler Hynes.

Many WCTH cast members live in Vancouver, too, not far from where the series films, including Andrea Brooks, Jaeda Lily Miller, Viv Leacock, Johannah Newmarch, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith.

While Hallmark Channel employs lots of Canadian actors, they don’t all live in Vancouver. Quite a few live on the other side of the country in Toronto, including Hynes, Benjamin Ayres, Kristin Booth, Laura Vandervoort, and Marcus Rosner.

Meghan Ory and John Reardon, who starred together in 2024’s “Believe in Christmas,” lived in L.A. for 20 years before moving home to Canada, where they were both born and raised. The couple now lives with their three kids in Newfoundland, in a 120-year-old house they’re renovating while chronicling their adventures on YouTube.

Some Hallmark Channel Stars Live Overseas, Too!

Hallmark Hallmark Channel stars Will Kemp and Brant Daugherty

To find some Hallmark stars at home, you’d have to head overseas to Europe. Will Kemp, a native Brit, lives with his family in London. “Ted Lasso” alum David Elsendoorn, who is Dutch and has starred in two recent Hallmark movies, lives in Amsterdam, per his talent agency.

Meanwhile, Brant Daugherty moved with his wife Kimberly and their two young sons from Los Angeles to Italy in 2025, where he has dual citizenship.