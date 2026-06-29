From Holiday Romances to Cozy Christmas Mysteries, Hallmark Channel Delivers Festive Fun All Day Tomorrow — June 30

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Tuesday, June 30. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘Christmas in Montana’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help resistant Travis save his ranch. Can time on the ranch help restore her faith in Christmas in time for a miracle?

Stars Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson.

“Christmas in Montana” premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (now rebranded as Hallmark Mystery) on December 14, 2019.

‘My Christmas Love’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A hopeless romantic who can’t ever seem to give a guy a real chance begins receiving each of the “12 Days of Christmas” as gifts anonymously at her door. As she tries to figure out who is sending the gifts, she begins to believe that the mystery suitor could finally live up to her expectations.

Stars Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo, Megan Park, Aaron O’Connell and Gregory Harrison.

“My Christmas Love” premiered on Hallmark Channel on December 17, 2016.

‘Five Star Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When a travel writer shows up unexpectedly at their dad’s B&B, the Ralston family all pretend to be guests in hopes of a good review. Lucy falls for guest Jake but can’t share her secret.

Stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Victor Webster.

“Five Star Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2020.

‘Mystery on Mistletoe Lane’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): New to town, Heidi Wicks (Cerra) and her kids discover a Christmas mystery in their historic home. Local handyman and historian David (Webster) helps along the way, finding his own surprising connection.

Starring Erica Cerra and Victor Webster.

“Mystery on Mistletoe Lane” premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (now known as Hallmark Mystery) on November 9, 2023.

‘A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Annie faces her first obstacle as CEO of Cooper’s Cookies when grandma’s secret recipe is stolen. While investigating the theft, she works with local baker Sam to recreate the beloved recipe.

Starring Rachel Boston and Victor Webster.

“A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2022.

‘A Castle of Our Own’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Play

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When an overworked architect takes an unexpected summer trip, a sandcastle contest and a contractor help her reconnect with her daughter, rediscover joy, and find love she never saw coming.

Starring Brennan Elliott and Erica Cerra.

“A Castle of Our Own” premiered on Hallmark Channel on June 27, 2026.