King Charles III Makes Surprising Buckingham Palace Decision After $500 Million Renovation

King Charles III reportedly has no plans to move back into Buckingham Palace once its decade-long renovation is completed in 2027.

Instead, the monarch and Queen Camilla are expected to continue living at nearby Clarence House while using Buckingham Palace primarily as a working royal headquarters.

King Charles Reportedly Plans To Never Return to Buckingham Palace Full-Time

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According to The Sun, Privy Purse James Chalmers confirmed that Charles and Camilla are expected to remain at Clarence House even after the extensive restoration project concludes.

“Their Majesties will, however, have access to private rooms within the Palace where they can retire during the course of a working day, and which could be utilized as potential residential accommodation in times ahead,” Chalmers said.

Although the King will not live there full-time, Buckingham Palace will continue serving as the center of the monarchy’s official business.

Charles is expected to host state receptions, garden parties, and meetings with newly appointed ambassadors at the historic residence.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told The Sun that expanding public access has become a priority.

“It will remain a working home, but we are seeking to widen public access precisely to maximize the national benefit of a publicly funded building,” the spokesperson said.

“The Palace will continue in every traditional way to be the beating heart of the Monarchy, just not its resting head.”

The spokesperson added, “It will be a buzzing hive of activity in every other way. His Majesty retains a huge affection for Buckingham Palace and a deep respect for its role in royal and public life.”

Buckingham Palace Renovation Nears Completion

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According to the Royal Family’s official website, the restoration project began in April 2017 and is scheduled for completion in 2027.

The project was launched to modernize essential infrastructure that had not been significantly updated since the 1950s.

“The Palace’s electrical cabling, plumbing, and heating have not been updated since the 1950s,” the Royal Family website states. “The building’s infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents.”

The website explains that the work is designed to keep the palace functional for at least another 50 years while improving visitor access and reducing long-term maintenance costs.

“The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased program of works over ten years.”

The renovation has been funded through a temporary increase in the Sovereign Grant, following approval by Parliament.

Buckingham Palace remains one of the world’s most recognizable landmarks, welcoming nearly 100,000 official guests and attracting more than 15 million tourists each year.

Prince William Also Reportedly Plans to Stay in Windsor

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The reported housing plans extend beyond the King.

According to reports, Prince William and Princess Catherine have no plans to relocate to Buckingham Palace when William eventually becomes king.

Instead, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to remain at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with their three children, which has been widely described as their long-term family home.

Charles has lived at Clarence House for years and has continued residing there throughout his reign, including during his ongoing cancer treatment.

The King announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024 following treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Later that year, he shared a positive update on his health, revealing that his “schedule of cancer treatment” would be reduced and that he had “responded exceptionally well to treatment.”