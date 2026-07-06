Prince Harry’s UK Visit: The Real Reason He Can’t Stay at Buckingham Palace, Even After King Charles’ Invitation

Prince Harry is coming home this week, but the drama started before his plane even left the ground. The Duke of Sussex lands in London to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games, the Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members and veterans he founded more than a decade ago, and to attend a full slate of charity engagements.

Getty The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex

Yet the headline overshadowing it all is that he will not be sleeping at Buckingham Palace, after an offer of royal accommodation collapsed in a tangle of missed deadlines and dueling accounts. Here’s all we know.

Why Prince Harry Won’t Stay at Buckingham Palace

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The two sides cannot even agree on the basic timeline. The palace’s version, relayed by a royal source, is straightforward: King Charles offered royal accommodation, the deadline to formally respond passed at the end of last week, and the answer never came in time.

Getty Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

People reported on Monday, July 6, that the family turned down the offer on Saturday, the source said, and when a follow-up request arrived for Harry alone, the window to arrange appropriate hospitality and staffing had already closed.

According to The Guardian, Royal residences reportedly cannot host a guest without a minimum notice period.

Getty Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Then there is Harry’s version, which tells an entirely different story. His spokesman insisted the duke locked in his own security arrangements last week and formally said yes over the weekend, only to watch the invitation vanish.

“Once those arrangements were in place, he was able to formally accept the offer of accommodation for himself over the weekend,” the spokesman said in an official statement to multiple outlets, including CNN.

“It is therefore disappointing that the offer has now been withdrawn, with Tuesday’s judgment in the Associated Newspapers Limited case cited as the reason.”

The spokesman went further, questioning the palace’s explanation outright: “Buckingham Palace has, however, been aware of that judgment since last Thursday. It is therefore unclear why, having formally accepted the accommodation offer, it has now been withdrawn at the last moment.”

Where Are Meghan Markle and the Kids?

For now, Harry travels alone. Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet remain in the US while the family’s dispute over UK police protection drags on, though the door has not fully closed on them joining the duke before the trip ends.

Harry confirmed the trip to Britain on June 26, built around the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

The confirmation barely had time to circulate. Just hours later, Vanity Fair reported, he “performed an extraordinary U-turn” once word came down that RAVEC, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, had declined round-the-clock police protection for the family’s visit. Instead, the offer restricted taxpayer-funded security to royal residences only, leaving the Sussexes uncovered everywhere else.

It marked the latest chapter in a battle dating to January 2020, when stepping back from royal duties and relocating to California stripped the couple of their UK protection.

A court challenge followed, culminating in a failed appeal in May 2025, leaving Harry’s security decided on a case-by-case basis. “Devastated” was how he described the loss, according to an ABC News report from May 2, 2025.

Hope Remains for a Royal Family Reunion

Getty Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London

Yet beneath the logistics drama, something bigger is at stake.

Charles has not seen Archie and Lilibet since the Platinum Jubilee celebrations four years ago, and every one of Harry’s trips home carries the quiet hope of changing that. The duke and his father last sat down for tea at Clarence House in September.

The King, for his part, appears ready to make the most of the moment. A source told Us Weekly that Charles is optimistic about the visit and views it as a potential turning point.

“The King is realistic about the challenges of rebuilding the relationship and knows it is going to take time,” the insider shared, adding, “There is definitely excitement, and Charles is also optimistic about this. He’s hoping it’s the first step toward repairing the relationship between Harry and William, as well.”

Princess Kate Middleton is reportedly working the other side of the equation.

Getty Kate Middleton & Prince William

The Princess of Wales has been “trying to convince” William to sit down with his brother while he is in the country, a source told the outlet, even as insiders caution that any meeting will happen on the elder brother’s terms. “This is not on William’s timeline, it’s on Harry’s,” the insider told US Weekly.

William and Harry have not seen each other since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.