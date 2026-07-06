Princess Charlotte Influenced Her Mom Kate Middleton’s Fashion in a Way Fans May Have Missed

Fans always adore seeing Catherine, the Princess of Wales, better known as Kate Middleton, and her daughter Princess Charlotte have twinning style moments. Over the years, we’ve seen then in same-colored ensembles at royal events like at Trooping the Colour and Easter services. But now, it seems Charlotte may have influenced Kate’s fashion, specifically when it comes to her accessories.

In Kate’s two latest outings, it seems she’s donning friendship bracelets thanks to her daughter Charlotte’s love for them. See how Charlotte has influenced Kate’s style below:

Kate Loves Friendship Bracelets

In case you missed it, on July 5, the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account posted the sweetest photos of the family of five. In the photos that feature Prince William, Kate, Prince George, Charlotte, and Prince Louis, eagle-eyed fans noticed something many others may have missed.

They posted the photos with the caption reading, “This time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge. A huge thank you to everybody who has supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. To find out more or donate, please visit link in bio 🔗.”

And as you can see in the photo, Kate made a rare outing in sports wear like shorts, eco-friendly gear, and of course, a friendship bracelet.

Kate donned a teal and light aqua friendship bracelet, which she also donned during her surprise appearance at Wimbledon 2026. (During day three of the 2026 Wimbledon games, Kate donned a blue Gabriela Hearst suit, which sapphire earrings and secretly donning the friendship bracelet.)

While we don’t know who made the friendship bracelet for her, we do know her daughter Charlotte is obsessed with friendship bracelets. And now, Kate loves friendship bracelets too!

We all know about the “Kate Effect” with fashion, but it seems the “Charlotte Effect” may be coming to fruition.

They May Have Been Inspired By Taylor Swift

The Wales family all adore Taylor Swift, with William having first met her in 2013 at a Centrepoint charity event. Plus, Charlotte is a major Swiftie, having gone to one of Swift’s Eras tour shows alongside George and William. (William even once rocked a “Papa” bracelet made by Charlotte, so it makes sense if she made one for Kate too!).

Not only that but it’s also been previously revealed that Charlotte loves crafting.

“Kate was saying [that] Charlotte enjoys the outdoors and doing activities, and making things,” Mariam Namakula said to reporters via Hello! Apparently, the family was “crafting in every corner of the house.”

Why Do People Associate Friendship Bracelets With Taylor Swift?

Getty Taylor Swift

While friendship bracelets have been around for decades, Swift popularized them in 2022. In her 2022 song “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” from the album Midnights, she sings: “So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.”

And fans took this literally!

Since then, fans and celebrities alike adore friendship bracelets (even Swift’s husband Travis Kelce tried to give her his number via a friendship bracelet before they got together)! And now, royalty love the trend as well.