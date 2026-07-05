Kate Middleton Shares Rare Images of Inner Circle Behind Her Cancer Journey

Kate Middleton offered a rare glimpse into her family support network in a new social‑media update.

In a message shared on Instagram on July 5, the Princess of Wales, 44, reflected on the week since revealing she completed the National Three Peaks Challenge — scaling the tallest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales — to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Her post highlighted both the physical feat and the loved ones who helped her through it.

“This time last week, completing the National Three Peaks Challenge. A huge thank you to everybody who has supported The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity,” Kate wrote in the caption.

One of the photos shows her embracing her husband, Prince William, 44. Another features her hugging her daughter Princess Charlotte, 11. Another image captures her emotionally putting her hand on the shoulder of her eldest child, Prince George, 12.

Other members of her family, including Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her brother, James Middleton, were also there for the event.

Kate previously shared a photo of herself wearing hiking gear while at the summit of Ben Nevis, the highest peak in Scotland. Her caption included a heartfelt message about the difficulties of mentally handling a cancer diagnosis and an explanation for her hiking adventure.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people in this country hear the words no one wants to hear,” she wrote. “What follows is a path that tests every part of who we are: physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually. The challenges ripple outwards, touching families, friendships, work and the quiet moments we spend alone with our thoughts.”

“Cancer doesn’t just affect the body. It changes how you think and feel and profoundly affects every aspect of life,” she continued. “I know this personally, and that the journey through and beyond treatment requires more than medicine alone.”

“I have taken on the National Three Peaks Challenge, not simply as a physical endeavour but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back,” she explained. “The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people.”

“This challenge will support the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, helping to transform access to, and understanding of, holistic care that will enhance recovery and healing for patients across the UK. Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong. It is about finding balance in how we live. Between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being. Because in the end, bravery isn’t just about pushing forward. It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected and present, no matter the terrain or landscape you are walking,” she concluded.

The princess announced she was in remission from cancer in January 2025. Earlier this year, Kate honored her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by donning a bracelet linked to the beloved royal icon while hosting the season’s first royal garden party alongside William.