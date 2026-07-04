Kate Middleton Convincing Prince William to Prince Harry Reunion

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior, working royals in 2020, the question remained whether there was room for reconciliation. As time goes by, it would appear they are chipping away at the possibility.

With the couple planning a trip this summer to the United Kingdom, “US Weekly” reports, citing sources, that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been “trying to convince” her husband, Prince William, to visit with the two. The source does add that there isn’t any expectation upon their arrival in the U.K., but it’s not completely out of the question.

(L-R) Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 to watch a military fly-past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF). The Queen and members of the royal family took part a series of engagements on July 10 to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

“At this time, William is not planning to be there, but things could change. Kate has been trying to convince William to meet with Harry, Meghan and the kids,” the insider says of Middleton. “She is interested in seeing the kids, as well. These opportunities to see [Prince] Archie (7) and [Princess] Lilibet (5) haven’t happened before, so when they found out they were coming, it was a shock. They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited.”

Harry and Meghan are planning to travel to the U.K. this month for the one-year countdown of the Invictus Games. The games are a Paralympic-style multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick personnel and veterans. Prince Harry founded the international event in 2014.

There is Hope a Reunion Between Prince William and Prince Harry Takes Place

“She is hoping that William will show up, but she will respect his decision,” the insider adds.

The decision to leave their royal duties in 2020 stemmed from the toxic coverage of the couple by the British media and the lack of support from Buckingham Palace. They also wanted financial independence. However, it was reported that King Charles gave the duo “a substantial sum” to begin their new life. The life involved Meghan’s lifestyle brand, supported by Netflix. A relationship that has since ended.

A spokesperson for the brand, “As ever,” told the BBC it is now able to stand on its own.

The Reunion

In December, there was some movement on the reconciliation front, specifically with King Charles.

“I doubt an invitation for Prince Harry would be off the table entirely should the king really want to be with his birth family,” Amanda Matta, royals correspondent for Fox Digital, explained. “Charles has always felt he’s left the door open emotionally.”

Not the First Reunion

Getty Britain’s King Charles III (L) walks with his son Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they arrive at St George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Monday’s committal service is expected to be attended by at least 800 people, most of whom will not have been at the earlier State Funeral at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by David Rose / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DAVID ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Last year, King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. The Duke of Sussex reunited with his father for an in-person exchange. One that was emotional.

“They shared a long hug when they first saw each other. Harry started crying, and it was very emotional for both of them. They really missed each other,” a source told “US Weekly” in September of 2025.

“They were catching up personally about the children and what has been going on with Charles and his health,” the source added. “There were hugs and tears at the meeting.”

Prince Harry also attended the funeral of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II in September of 2022.

There are reports all over the place saying there is still an estrangement, while others say a reunion is welcomed with open arms.



