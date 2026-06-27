Prince Harry’s UK Return Reportedly Includes Emotional First Visit for Archie and Lilibet to Princess Diana’s Grave

Prince Harry is reportedly planning an emotional milestone for his children during his upcoming trip to the United Kingdom.

According to a report from The Sun, Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are expected to bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to visit Princess Diana’s grave for the first time while in England next month.

If the visit takes place, it would mark the first time the Sussex children have seen the resting place of the grandmother they never had the opportunity to know.

Prince Harry Reportedly Planning First Visit to Princess Diana’s Grave

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The reported visit is expected to take place at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, where Diana is buried on a private island in the estate’s ornamental lake.

The timing would also carry added significance, coming just days after what would have been Diana’s 65th birthday.

Harry has visited his mother’s grave several times over the years and has regularly arranged for flowers to be placed there.

He also brought Meghan to Althorp in 2022, a visit he later described in his memoir, “Spare.”

“No visit to this place was ever easy, but this one… 25th anniversary and Meg’s first time,” Harry wrote.

“At long last, I was bringing the girl of my dreams home to meet mum.”

He explained that Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, rowed the couple across to the secluded island before leaving them alone.

“I placed flowers on the grave. Meg gave me a moment, and I spoke to my mother in my head, told her I missed her, asked her for guidance and clarity,” Harry wrote.

He later described Meghan’s quiet moment at the gravesite.

“When I came back, Meg was kneeling, eyes shut, palms against the stone. I asked, as we walked back to the boat, what she’d prayed for. Clarity, she told me. And guidance.”

Security Concerns Have Limited Family Trips to Britain

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The reported visit would come after several years in which Harry and Meghan have rarely brought their children to the United Kingdom.

According to the outlet, security concerns following the loss of Harry’s publicly funded police protection after stepping back as a senior working royal in 2020 have made family visits difficult.

The newspaper reports that the family has accepted an offer to stay at a secure royal residence while attending events connected to the 2027 Invictus Games, scheduled to take place in Birmingham.

The Sussexes are expected to attend engagements in Birmingham and London between July 6 and July 10.

The Sun also reported that King Charles III is expected to see Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet during the visit, although Prince William is not expected to attend any family gatherings.

Charles has not publicly been seen with Archie and Lilibet since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

Harry Has Frequently Reflected on Princess Diana’s Legacy

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Diana’s influence has remained a consistent theme throughout Harry’s public life.

In “Spare,” he also recalled a 2017 visit to the grave with Prince William, during which the brothers discussed their mother’s continued influence on their lives.

According to Harry, William said, “I think she’s been in my life, Harold. Guiding me. Setting things up for me. I think she’s helped me start a family. And I feel as though she’s helping you now too.”

Harry wrote that he agreed, adding, “I feel as though she helped me find Meg.”

He said William responded, “Well, now, Harold, I’m not sure about that. I wouldn’t say THAT.”

Harry and Meghan have also honored Diana in public Mother’s Day tributes over the years, remembering “all mothers today — past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered.”

In a May 2025 interview with the BBC, Harry said he “would love a reconciliation” with the Royal Family.