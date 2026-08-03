‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (Aug. 3): Dylan Scores as Electra & Will’s Romance Crumbles

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Monday, August 3, reveal that Dylan (Sydney Bullock) may be celebrating soon as Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) and Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) reach a heartbreaking end. Plus, Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) turns to Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) for guidance.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: ‘WE’ Ends for Good?

On Monday, Electra makes it clear that her relationship with Will is over for good, crushing any hope of a reunion.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers say Electra still can’t accept that Will made out with Dylan so soon after their breakup.

Although Will made it clear that he and Dylan didn’t go all the way, that does little to make Electra feel any better about the situation.

Spoilers say Electra doubles down on her decision to end things with Will despite his desperate pleas for another chance.

Dylan One Step Closer to Getting Will?

By the looks of it, Will is forced to accept that it’s time for both him and Electra to move on.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers suggest Dylan takes advantage of the situation again as she continues to pursue Will.

Dylan won’t hesitate to make a move, especially now that it’s officially over between the two. But will he actually go all the way this time?

Additional “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers also tease that Dylan sets her eyes on the Spencer family.

But it doesn’t look like Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) are big fans of Dylan. Later in the week, Bill encourages Will to look elsewhere for love, while Katie gets suspicious of Dylan.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Finn Turns to Li

Meanwhile, Finn turns to Li for advice about his mother, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers reveal that Finn assures Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he isn’t falling for his mother’s pleas, but deep down, he’s still conflicted.

Part of Finn wants to believe that Sheila has genuinely changed for the better. But Steffy isn’t buying it.

Li likely won’t be much help in this situation. If anything, she may push Finn to put his marriage and family first.

Later in the week, Sheila takes things to another level when she secretly crashes Finn and Steffy’s romantic getaway in Monaco. What kind of trouble will she stir up this time?

‘B&B’ Weekly Spoilers

Monday, August 3: Finn turns to Li for guidance; Electra and Will reach a heartbreaking impasse.

Tuesday, August 4: Carter tries to process Daphne’s diagnosis; Electra tries to move on from Will; Dylan sets her sights on the Spencer family.

Wednesday, August 5: Katie and Dylan have an intense first encounter; Wyatt learns about Will’s mysterious overnight guest; Steffy offers Carter a much-needed shoulder to lean on

Thursday, August 6: Bill encourages Will to look elsewhere for love; Katie is suspicious about Dylan’s past.

Friday, August 7: Steffy is hopeful after arriving in Monaco; Finn experiences unexpected turbulence; Deacon prepares to take his relationship to the next level.