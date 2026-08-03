Soap Schedule for the Week: What to Watch August 3-7, 2026

Don’t miss a single episode of your favorite daytime dramas this week. Here’s the complete soap schedule for August 3-7, 2026.

Monday, August 3:

12:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Young and the Restless (Season 53, Episode 208): Victor and Nikki reach an understanding about their future; Sharon helps Noah with a tough decision.

1:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 39, Episode 225): Finn turns to Li for guidance; Electra and Will reach a heartbreaking impasse.

2:00 PM ET (CBS)

Beyond the Gates (Season 2, Episode 138): Bill confides in an unlikely ally; Kat spies on Randy; Hayley surprises Chelsea and Naomi.

2:00 PM ET (ABC)

General Hospital (Season 63, Episode 226): Jason makes a sacrifice for Danny; Elizabeth becomes privy to a secret; Carly is touched.

New Episodes Available Every Weekday Morning (Peacock)

Days of Our Lives (Season 61, Episode 246): Matchmaking Philip traps Sarah and Xander together; EJ’s plan for Kristen goes sideways.

Tuesday, August 4:

12:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Young and the Restless (Season 53, Episode 209): Victor gives Billy a painful reminder about his past; Victoria works to keep the peace.

1:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 39, Episode 226): Carter tries to process Daphne’s diagnosis; Electra tries to move on from Will.

2:00 PM ET (CBS)

Beyond the Gates (Season 2, Episode 139): Hayley’s forced to pivot when Bill gives her a health update; Naomi snoops; Chelsea gathers intel.

2:00 PM ET (ABC)

General Hospital (Season 63, Episode 227): Brook Lynn and Chase celebrate a milestone; Trina gets an earful; Carly’s plan backfires.

New Episodes Available Every Weekday Morning (Peacock)

Days of Our Lives (Season 61, Episode 247): Xander is forced to confront a hard truth; Javi fears the worst for Leo.

Wednesday, August 5:

12:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Young and the Restless (Season 53, Episode 210): Victor and Nikki reaffirm their love for each other.

1:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 39, Episode 227): Katie and Dylan have an intense first encounter; Wyatt learns about Will’s overnight guest.

2:00 PM ET (CBS)

Beyond the Gates (Season 2, Episode 140): Leslie puts Nicole on blast in front of Carlton; Tyrell’s plan blows up in his face.

2:00 PM ET (ABC)

General Hospital (Season 63, Episode 228): Sonny wants answers; Ava is struck with inspiration; Curtis’ trial begins.

New Episodes Available Every Weekday Morning (Peacock)

Days of Our Lives (Season 61, Episode 248): Lexie says goodbye; Theo opens up to Stephanie; Alex makes a heartfelt plea to Joy.

Thursday, August 6:

12:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Young and the Restless (Season 53, Episode 211): Danny shares unexpected news with Cricket; Sally tries to strike a deal with Adam.

1:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 39, Episode 228): Bill encourages Will to look elsewhere for love; Katie is suspicious about Dylan’s past.

2:00 PM ET (CBS)

Beyond the Gates (Season 2, Episode 141): Dani rattles Randy; Bill and Chelsea lock horns over Hayley while Leslie and Ted clash over Eva.

2:00 PM ET (ABC)

General Hospital (Season 63, Episode 229): Sonny makes a stunning announcement; Serena makes her move; Willow faces a new threat.

New Episodes Available Every Weekday Morning (Peacock)

Days of Our Lives (Season 61, Episode 249): Holly finally learns the truth; Xander and Philip’s celebration comes to a crashing halt; Brady and Steve hit another dead end.

Friday, August 7:

12:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Young and the Restless (Season 53, Episode 212): Audra points Billy in the right direction; Victoria and Adam work together to help Nick.

1:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 39, Episode 229): Steffy is hopeful after arriving in Monaco; Finn experiences unexpected turbulence.

2:00 PM ET (CBS)

Beyond the Gates (Season 2, Episode 142): Hayley gets what she wants; Bill is forced to rely on Caroline during a crisis.

2:00 PM ET (ABC)

General Hospital (Season 63, Episode 230): Josslyn is taken aback; Ava courts a new ally; Jordan and Anna catch up.

New Episodes Available Every Weekday Morning (Peacock)

Days of Our Lives (Season 61, Episode 250): Javi refuses to back down; Leo and Gwen make a desperate move; Titan’s future hangs in the balance.