‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (July 30): Taylor Doubts Finn — Electra Rages at Dylan

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Thursday, July 30, reveal that Dylan’s (Sydney Bullock) unexpected confession about Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) stuns Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace).

Taylor Hayes’ (Rebecca Budig) sees a crack forming in Finn Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) stance on Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown).

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Dylan Enrages Electra

On Thursday, Dylan continues to fight for Will, and Electra isn’t happy about it.

Dylan makes it clear she’s determined to pursue Will, insisting that what she feels for him is genuine love and not some fleeting fixation. Of course, Electra is furious after hearing this, but Dylan is not backing down.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that Dylan could take her confession a step further by admitting to Electra that she spent the night at the beach house making out with Will.

All hell is sure to break loose when Electra hears Dylan’s confession. Dylan believes she’s finally got a shot at winning Will’s heart, and she’s not about to let Electra stand in her way now.

Taylor Has Doubts About Finn

Meanwhile, Taylor learns that Sheila is determined to be part of Finn’s life, leaving her worried that he’s starting to change his mind about his mother.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) makes it clear that Sheila has no place in their lives, and Finn seems supportive of it.

But “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers suggest that Finn may admit he believes Sheila has changed, which could send up major red flags for Taylor.

Taylor may fear that Finn’s loyalty to Steffy is beginning to waver, and that it won’t be long before he gives in to Sheila’s desperate pleas.

Is Taylor right to worry, or is she simply overthinking the situation?

Interestingly, Sheila may have an unexpected ally in her corner as this drama unfolds. Friday’s “The Bold and the Beautiful” shows that Sheila turns to Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda). Will she help her?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Roundup

Monday, July 27: Wyatt wonders if Will is already putting Electra behind him; Hope stands her ground when Steffy demands answers.

Tuesday, July 28: Finn reassures Steffy with a heartfelt promise about where his loyalties lie; Will gets a reality check when Wyatt weighs in on his latest troubles.

Wednesday, July 29: Electra draws a firm line with Dylan over Will and their relationship; Sheila makes a case to be back in Steffy’s life.

Thursday, July 30: Dylan’s unexpected confession stuns Electra; Taylor sees cracks forming in Finn’s stance on Sheila.

Friday, July 31: Sheila confides in Li; Steffy considers the risks of Sheila’s return; Will tries to make amends with Electra.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and Paramount+.