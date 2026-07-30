Khloe Kardashian ‘Goes Wild’ For Tatum’s Fourth Birthday Bash

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s son, Tatum, is celebrating his fourth birthday. The family decided that a “Zootopia” theme would be absolutely perfect for the little boy.

In true Kardashian fashion, Khloe stuck to the theme and went absolutely wild. The influencer dedicated considerable time and attention to detail, pulling off the perfect birthday party for a child.

Check out photos from the party and see how the family went all out for Tatum this year.

Khloe Kardashian Threw a ‘Zootopia’ Birthday Party For Tatum

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their son, Tatum, into the world on July 28, 2022. He joined his older sister True, born on April 12, 2018. Though Khloe and Tristan ultimately split, they have a successful co-parenting relationship worked out for the sake of the kids.

This week, Tatum celebrated his fourth birthday and his family couldn’t wait to shower him with love and affection.

“Happy 4th birthday my angel boy 🥹💛” Khloe shared on Instagram in honor of her son’s special day. She attached clips from their lives together.

Of course, the little boy was most excited about his party, dubbed “Tatumtopia.”

On Khloe’s Instagram stories, she shared several images from the event. Tatum had an enormous four-tier cake and even a petting zoo.

At the entrance to the party, there was a very detailed arch leading to “Little Rodentia,” an exclusive neighborhood from the “Zootopia” series. The neighborhood is home to small animals and rodents only, which made it the perfect spot for the petting zoo.

Of course, the movie’s stars had to make an appearance as well. Performers dressed as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps arrived to entertain the children, much to Tatum’s delight. Fans spotted Tatum’s older sister, True, among the partygoers, and several of the Kardashian cousins as well. The party seemed like an absolute dream for any child’s birthday.

Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, also attended the party. She publicly expressed sweet birthday wishes for her grandson online.

“Happy Birthday to our sweet Tatum!! 🎉🤍” Kris wrote, tagging both Khloe and Tristan Thompson. “You have the funniest little personality and the most infectious laugh… you keep all of us smiling from the minute you wake up until the minute you go to sleep.”

The influencer gushed over her grandson, highlighting all his best characteristics and noting what a wonderful brother and cousin he was.

“I love watching the way you explore the world with so much curiosity, confidence, and joy. Happy Birthday, Tatum!! 🤍🎂✨ Lovey xo ❤️” she concluded.

The Kardashians Celebrate Amari Thompson’s 20th Birthday

Tatum’s uncle, Amari Thompson, just celebrated his birthday as well. Amari turned 20 on July 27, 2026, the day before his nephew’s birthday. Of course, the Kardashian family ensured Amari felt loved and cared for on his special day too.

“Happy Birthday sweet Amari ♥️” Khloe posted on Instagram, attaching several photos and clips of Amari. “Some people change the world with their words. You change it simply by being you. Your heart, your spirit, and your light say everything that words never could.”

Tristan Thompson became Amari’s guardian after their mother passed away. Due to his rigorous basketball schedule, Khloe Kardashian has become his full-time caregiver. Over the years, he’s become an important member of the family.

“You are one of God’s gentlest reminders of what truly matters,” Khloe continued. “Everyone who knows you is better because of you. Thank you for reminding us every single day how we should be so completely grateful for the smallest of things and what unconditional love, joy, grace, resilience, and gratitude truly look like. We love you more than you’ll ever know. Happy 20th Birthday, our sweet angel ✨”