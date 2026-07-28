Kris Jenner’s Mom MJ Shannon Cause of Death Revealed

Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, the mother of Kris Jenner and grandmother of the Kardashian-Jenner family, died July 16, 2026, at a Los Angeles hospital. She was 91 According to her official death certificate, obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, July 28, the immediate cause of death was acute cardiopulmonary arrest.

Acute respiratory failure and metastatic lung cancer were listed as underlying conditions. The death certificate also states that no autopsy was performed and that Shannon was cremated on July 23.

Following her mother’s death, Jenner shared an emotional tribute reflecting on Shannon’s lasting influence on their family.

“There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye,” Jenner wrote. “My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters … to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

Jenner said her mother’s influence will continue to shape future generations.

“She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments,” Jenner continued. “She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith. Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter… Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched. When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you.”

What Underlying Health Conditions Led to Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon’s Death?

The death certificate lists acute cardiopulmonary arrest as Shannon’s immediate cause of death, with acute respiratory failure and metastatic lung cancer identified as underlying conditions.

Shannon had previously spoken publicly about surviving breast and colon cancer. According to the death certificate, no autopsy was performed, and she was cremated on July 23.

How Did MJ Shannon Shape the Kardashian-Jenner Family Legacy?

Beyond her appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Hulu’s The Kardashians, Shannon remained a constant presence in Jenner’s life. Jenner frequently spoke about their close relationship, including the daily phone conversations they shared.

“I talk to her every day on the phone. We help each other with what we’re going to watch. She loves Dateline as much as I do,” Jenner said during a late-2025 appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast.

Shannon also owned Shannon & Co., a boutique retail store in La Jolla, California, before retiring. Jenner has often credited her mother with instilling the work ethic and family values that shaped multiple generations of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Jenner shared a touching posthumous birthday post to her mom on July 26.

Shannon is survived by her daughter, Kris Jenner, grandchildren Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, as well as numerous great-grandchildren. She also made recurring appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians, where viewers saw her close relationship with her family.