HGTV Star Promises a Side Fans Have ‘Never Actually Seen’ in New Deeply Personal New Project

HGTV favorite Alison Victoria is opening up like never before.

The “Sin City Rehab” star shared her first Substack article with subscribers on Tuesday, July 28, where she dove straight into a side of herself that fans have “never actually seen.”

First Substack

The designer opened up about what fans can expect by subscribing to her weekly newsletter.

“For as much of my life as I’ve spent in front of a camera, there’s still so much of me you’ve never actually seen. You’ve watched the renovations and you’ve seen glimpses of my life on different episodes of ‘Windy City Rehab’ and ‘Sin City Rehab’, but the in between is where so much of the good stuff is.”

She went on to explain that she hopes to really connect with fans and followers in a place where she can “bare it all, share it all and explain it in detail.”

“Real stories and experiences, lessons and advice, places that changed the way I think about design, tiny restaurants I’ll fly halfway across the world to eat at again, beauty products in my suitcase that I can’t live or travel without, the jeans I’m wearing on repeat, and the antiques I couldn’t leave behind… all of it gets to live here!” she wrote. “Of course we’ll talk design, but we’ll also dive into building a life you’re obsessed with… because design is never just about the houses we live in. It’s how we get dressed, how we host people, what we collect, and the risks we take.”

Some of the topics fans can expect to read about are behind the scenes of her TV shows, inside her client meetings, details on her egg freezing journey, secrets to a healthy and happy life, and life lessons she’s learned along the way.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s that inspiration never comes from just one place. It comes from a perfectly worn brass handle, a conversation with a stranger, a hotel lobby in Paris, or an old Greek recipe from my yiayia,” Victoria continued. “Maybe it comes from a mistake that turns into your best idea, or a room that makes you feel something before you can even explain why.”

Alison Victoria’s Career Moves

Just weeks after announcing she would be walking away from her popular podcast, “Pap Smear,” Victoria announced that the season two premiere of her beloved renovation series had been pushed.

“Who’s ready for Sin City Rehab season 2?! October 7th 9/8c can’t come soon enough!!” she shared earlier this month.

Prior to her announcement, the designer and the network announced the series’ return was scheduled for September.

“I’m backkkkk … @sincityrehab Season 2 premieres September 23rd on @hgtv,” they announced in May.

“Season 2. Here we go!!!” she said in the Instagram video before lip syncing to a viral Kardashian sound.

“Okay guys, we’re back. Did you miss us? ‘Cause we missed you!'” Victoria pretended to say.

At the same time, in her Instagram Stories, Victoria wrote, “Vegas … do you really think I was done?”