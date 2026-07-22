HGTV Just Quietly Delayed the Return of a Fan-Favorite Show

Two months after HGTV announced the premiere date for season two of Alison Victoria’s “Sin City Rehab,” the highly anticipated season premiere has been pushed.

Victoria announced the news via social media on Monday, June 20.

‘Sin City Rehab’ Premiere

In May, the “Windy City Rehab” alum shared a behind-the-scenes video of filming for the upcoming season.

“I’m backkkkk… @sincityrehab Season 2 premieres September 23rd on @hgtv” she captioned the clip.

However, fans were quick to notice on Monday that the beloved designer had updated her caption.

“I’m backkkkk… @sincityrehab Season 2 premieres Oct 7th on @hgtv” her new caption read.

At the same time, Victoria responded to a fan question on a recent post with the new premiere date.

“What happened to your decorating show,” one follower asked.

“Season 2 premiere October 7th on HGTV! ❤️” Victoria responded.

The following day, the “Battle on the Beach” alum made an official season 2 announcement alongside a series of photos taken along Fremont Street in Las Vegas.

“Who’s ready for Sin City Rehab season 2?!” she captioned the Tuesday photo dump. “October 7th 9/8c can’t come soon enough!!”

While Victoria did not elaborate on the reason behind the date change, fans did not seem to mind having to wait two extra weeks.

“Hallelujah!!! Can’t wait! Love your style 🔥🔥🔥” one follower wrote.

“That’s my Birthday, Allison!! Such an AMAZING way to start my 40th year around the sun and see more fabulous work on the Sin City Strip! I’m marking my calendar!!” another exclaimed.

Fellow HGTV stars Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington, Sarah Baeumler, Jasmine Roth, Scott McGillivray, and Jonathan Knight, all chimed in to send their congratulations to Victoria.

Bigger and Better

Victoria launched “Sin City Rehab” after relocating from Chicago to Las Vegas. Season 1 premiered in 2025 and was an instant hit among viewers.

“Season 2 follows Alison as she continues expanding her footprint in one of the country’s most competitive luxury real estate markets, taking on multi-million dollar renovations, high-pressure partnerships, and ambitious projects that push her professionally, creatively, and personally,” the network announced in May.

According to HGTV, the second season of “Sin City Rehab” promises “the risks are bigger, the timelines are tighter, and the stakes are higher than ever.”

“Known for her fearless approach to design, sharp business instincts, and ability to turn chaos into beauty, Alison is stepping even further outside her comfort zone this season betting bigger, moving faster, and trusting her gut every step of the way,” the press release explained.

The “Kitchen Crashers” alum added, “Vegas doesn’t slow down … and neither do I. This season is bigger in every possible way. Bigger projects. Bigger risks. Bigger personalities. And when you’re building in a city like Las Vegas, every decision can either make you … or completely take you out.”

In addition to the exciting TV news, Victoria recently announced she is walking away from her beloved podcast, “Pap Smear Podcast.”

“Whether it’s changing where I live or changing what I’m doing or shifting my business, you guys have seen me do a lot of that. So, this is just more of it,” she revealed in June.