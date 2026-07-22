YouTube Star MrBeast Marries on Private Island

Online content creator and YouTube star MrBeast has married his longtime partner in a small ceremony on a private island. The well-known internet personality, famous for his viral videos and stunts, wed fellow content creator Thea Booysen while surrounded by friends and family and announced the event via his social media channels.

MrBeast Marries Thea Booysen on Necker Island

MrBeast — who also goes by his real name Jimmy Donaldson — revealed the marriage in an Instagram post yesterday, which showed him and his wife posing for various photographs. Booysen can be seen wearing a number of white outfits throughout the day, including a floor-length lace wedding gown. Meanwhile, MrBeast is outfitted in a white tuxedo.

Accompanying the post MrBeast wrote in a caption, “I found MrsBeast and it was the best day of my life.”

According to BBC News, the wedding took place in Necker Island. This is a location that is part of the British Virgin Islands and is a Caribbean British Overseas Territory near Puerto Rico. It is owned by British billionaire business magnate Richard Branson.

The pair became engaged in 2024, when MrBeast proposed on Christmas Day.

The intimate nature of the wedding matches up with previous comments made by MrBeast. In 2025, he explained to People his plans. He said, ““Hopefully, very private, not many fans finding the location and walking up. But yeah, I’m excited.”

The couple are both aged 28 and have been in a relationship for several years. MrBeast is best known for his hugely popular videos he posts to YouTube, alongside a number of business ventures and charity work. He is the most subscribed YouTuber with over 500 million subscribers and also created and hosts the Amazon Prime Video series “Beast Games.”

South Africa-born Booysen runs her own channel on YouTube under the name TheaBeasty and regularly streams herself playing video games on Twitch.

MrBeast Recently Worked With Jeff Probst on ‘Survivor’

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While MrBeast usually has a fast-paced release schedule for his content, the last two years have been particularly busy. He made the switch to reality television in 2024 when he collaborated with Amazon Prime Video for the “Squid Game” inspired competition show “Beast Games.”

The second season launched at the start of 2026 and offered MrBeast the opportunity to work with “Survivor” host and showrunner Jeff Probst. He subsequently spoke about his surprise that Probst agreed to take part and what it was like to work with him.

“The whole time I didn’t really believe it,” MrBeast told fans during a Q&A session. “It was literally their crew, their camera people, their everything. That’s why it feels a little different than our other episodes.”

“It was honestly a very surreal experience,” he said. “The whole time I wasn’t in front of the camera, I was just watching how he interacts with contestants.”

“I realize sometimes I ask questions where it’s a little obvious what they’re going to answer whereas he will say something very open ended, so the contestant just starts blabbing about something instead of leading them,” Donaldson said before adding “the most experienced host I’ve ever been around by a mile.”

“I kind of just make it up as I go. That was the first time I got to see someone who has been doing it for longer than I’ve been alive,” he explained.