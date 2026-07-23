Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Shares Sweet Pregnancy Update, but She’s Not the Only 1 Expecting

Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie is celebrating a special milestone alongside another member of the Richards family. The expectant mom shared new photos on Instagram on July 20, including a look at her growing baby bump with cousin Whitney Davis White, who is also pregnant. The Bravo star said the experience of expecting babies together is something the pair dreamed about since childhood.

Farrah Aldjufrie Says Being Pregnant With Cousin Whitney Is a ‘Dream Come True’

Among the photos Farrah shared was a series of snapshots from a photo booth with Whitney, the second-oldest daughter of Kyle’s sister and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Kim Richards. Wearing matching white outfits, the cousins smiled while holding their baby bumps.

In the caption, Farrah reflected on the milestone.

“Whitney and I living out our childhood dreams,” she wrote.

When one follower commented that “the cousins are pregnant together,” Farrah replied, “Our dream come true.”

The post also showed the cousins continuing to spend time together throughout their pregnancies, including a workout session where they proudly showed off their growing bumps.

Whitney is already a mother of one, while Farrah is preparing to welcome her first child.

Kyle also shared the photos on her Instagram Story, celebrating the family moment.

Kyle Richards’ Oldest Daughter Shared More Family Moments

Farrah’s latest update included several photos with family members as she documented life throughout June.

She shared pictures from Portia Umansky’s graduation dinner, mirror selfies highlighting her pregnancy, and moments with sisters Sophia Umansky and Alexia Umansky. Another photo showed Sophia gently resting a hand on Farrah’s baby bump.

The gallery also included outings with her father, Mauricio Umansky, as the family spent what Farrah described as “lots of family time and boppin around.”

Mauricio celebrated the update in the comments.

“This is so sweet and cute and I am sooooooooo excited to become a grandpa,” he wrote, adding an old man emoji.

The post comes just weeks after Farrah publicly announced her pregnancy on July 3.

Farrah Aldjufrie Opened Up About the Challenges of Her First Trimester

Days after announcing she was expecting, Farrah returned to Instagram to share a candid look at her first trimester.

Posting a collection of photos from the early months of her pregnancy, she described the emotions and physical changes she experienced.

“To sum it up, total shock followed by the most excitement ever…an intense aversion to coffee that I would have never thought could be possible…” she wrote.

Farrah also joked that the phrase “morning sickness” did not match her experience.

“‘Morning’ sickness is a myth!! Nausea basically 24/7 from weeks 7-12…a voracious appetite that could NOT be curbed under any circumstances – eating felt like a full-time job.”

Fans can catch Kyle Richards’ journey with all of her daughters by watching all seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which are available to stream on Peacock.