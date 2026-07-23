Hallmark is known for its heart-warming movies all year around, and particularly for its Christmas movies, full of romance, love and fun. The feel-good network also features special holiday competitions, offering fans the chance to have fun and win. One of these is “Baked With Love: Holiday,” a baking competition in which 10 pairs of home bakers compete to turn out 12 perfect cupcakes.

Each team in the competition receives a lyric from “The 12 Days of Christmas,” which will then be the name of their episode in the competition. The fun starts when the ovens go full tilt to bake 12 perfect cupcakes with each team hoping to win the prize. In the meantime, families play with plenty of lush layers to create showstoppers for the perfect holiday table, taken from recipes passed down through the families.

Every family has its own favorites when it comes to baking, often handed down to each new generation along the way. This Hallmark competition gives 10 teams of bakers the opportunity to share their delicious creations and win a fabulous prize.

‘Baked With Love: Holiday’ Coming To Hallmark

Hallmark (Photo credit: ©2025 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Ali Painter)

“Baked With Love: Holiday” is a holiday baking competition TV series, hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley. Meanwhile, the winner is decided by two expert judges, Anna Haugh and Vaughn Vreeland, and will play out on Hallmark Channel. The next day, the baking competition series is available to stream on Hallmark+.

Meanwhile, the premise is for ten pairs of home bakers to compete, using their own, cherished family holiday recipes. When the contest is done, the winner will receive $50,000, and a feature in a Countdown to Christmas movie.

How Does The Competition Work?

Hallmark Tamera Mowry Housley in “Baked With Love: Holiday”

The 10 talented pairs of home bakers face off in a warm-hearted, family-recipe bake-off. Each will infuse their own heritage, cherished family recipes and personal stories into classic cupcakes with a holiday twist. Once out of the over, the teams will serve their festive cupcakes to a panel of expert judges.

From there, one pair of bakers will be crowned the Christmas Baking Champions, and will win the ultimate prize of $50,000, plus the chance to have one of their bakes featured in a Countdown to Christmas movie!

Episodes Of ‘Baked With Love: Holiday’

Episode 1 is “Home for the Holidays” where Tamera greets ten family pairs of bakers to the holiday baking barn, where they must first prove themselves with pie. Then things heat up with festive Yule logs, and each recipe must be infused with love, tradition, and the warmth of the holidays.

Episode 2 is “Deck the Halls” sees the teams creating a Christmas Cookie wreath, while episode 3 is titled “The 12 Days of Christmas” has the teams competing to create the perfect cupcakes. In episode 4, “Sugar and Spice,” the teams enjoy an ornamental donut challenge, with one surprising ingredient.

Episode 5: Santa’s Workshop sees the teams getting fancy for Santa, while trying their hands at choux pastry. In Episode 6: Let It Snow, the teams are dreaming of a white Christmas, with a no-bake cheesecake recipe, while episode 7: “The Night Before Christmas” has the trusting bakers making delicate macarons and snow globe cakes.

Episode 8: “Sweetest Christmas Ever” is the season finale, where three remaining teams enjoy a canapé challenge with puff pastry, and do everything they can to produce an epic Christmas centerpiece for the judges to enjoy.

When Does ‘Baked With Love: Holiday’ Premiere?

Season 1 of “Baked With Love: Holiday” premieres on Monday, October 27, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel. The next day, the series streams on Hallmark+. Tamera Mowry-Housley is not only the host, but is also the executive producer of the competition.

Meanwhile, the judges are the renowned chef Anna Haugh, and the New York Times cooking producer, Vaughn Vreeland.