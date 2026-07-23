What Time Is ‘Big Brother’ on Tonight? Will Rome, Melody or Jason Be Evicted?

Another eviction night is set to shake up the “Big Brother 28” house as Rick Devens’ first Head of Household reign reaches its dramatic conclusion.

“Big Brother” airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with the latest episode expected to feature the live eviction and reveal which nominee becomes the second houseguest sent home this season. After Rick won both the Week 2 Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions, he controlled nearly every major decision of the week, setting up what could be another unpredictable live vote.

While the final eviction outcome remains unknown heading into the episode, shifting alliances, emotional confrontations and strategic scrambling have left fans guessing about who will survive another week.

Rick Devens Controlled Nearly Every Major Decision

Rick entered Week 2 in the strongest position possible after winning both Head of Household and the Power of Veto. His competition victories gave him complete control over nominations and the veto ceremony, allowing him to shape the week’s strategy while forcing the rest of the house to adjust. Throughout the week, players campaigned for safety, strengthened side alliances and worked to position themselves with the new Head of Household.

At the same time, several alliance cracks began to emerge. Conversations on the live feeds suggested that trust within one of the house’s larger groups had started to weaken as contestants questioned where Rick’s loyalties truly stood.

The uncertainty surrounding Rick’s decisions made nearly every strategic conversation more significant as houseguests tried to predict how the week would end.

Drama Continued Long After the Nomination Ceremony

The strategic game wasn’t the only thing making headlines this week. Following the nomination ceremony, tensions boiled over when the live feeds returned to reveal a heated confrontation involving Angela Murray and Jason De Puy. The two houseguests were seen shouting at one another as emotions spilled over after Rick’s nominations.

Rome Seymour also became involved in the night’s drama during a separate argument with Haley Thogmartin, adding to an already chaotic evening inside the house.

Elsewhere, Jason experienced an emotional day before the confrontation, while other houseguests spent time repairing fractured relationships and reassessing their positions before eviction night.

With emotions running high throughout the house, the personal dynamics have become just as important as the strategic ones.

Fans Are Still Watching the House’s Biggest Relationships

Even as eviction night approaches, the house’s social relationships continue generating discussion among live feed viewers.

Rome Seymour and Lyric Medeiros remain one of the season’s biggest storylines after becoming the first official showmance of “Big Brother 28.” However, their relationship has faced increased scrutiny in recent days after Rome told fellow houseguests that he had broken up with Lyric, leading many fans to question whether the move was genuine or simply another layer of strategy.

Meanwhile, Lyric also drew attention after the Week 2 veto competition when she was seen spending time with multiple houseguests, including cuddling with Chuck and sharing a playful moment with Yash Patel. The interactions sparked debate among viewers about whether she was expanding her social game or creating additional complications for her relationship with Rome.

As the live eviction draws closer, every conversation and alliance could influence who stays, who goes and who gains power heading into Week 3.

With Rick Devens’ Head of Household reign nearing its end, viewers will soon learn whether the week’s biggest strategic decisions produce the outcome the house expects—or another surprise that reshapes the game.