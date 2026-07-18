Jason De Puy & Angela Murray Explode After ‘Big Brother 28’ HOH Nominations

The tension inside the “Big Brother 28” house reached a boiling point following the Week 2 nomination ceremony following Rick Deven’s Head of Household win. When the live feeds returned after the nominations, houseguests were met with a heated confrontation between Jason De Puy and Angela Murray. The pair could be seen shouting at one another as the fallout from Rick Devens’ first HOH ceremony quickly spilled into the open. Although the nomination ceremony itself was not shown on the live feeds, the emotional aftermath made it clear that tensions had reached a breaking point.

The confrontation capped off a chaotic day inside the house that featured emotional conversations, shifting alliances, strategic uncertainty and growing concerns about where Rick’s loyalties truly lie as his Head of Household reign gets underway. Pluto Tv’s social media is teasing Sunday’s episode with Jason’s nervousness.

Jason & Angela Clash After the Nomination Ceremony

The biggest story to emerge from Friday’s live feeds came moments after the nomination ceremony concluded. Rick Devens nominated Jason, Lyric and Melody for eviction.

When the feeds returned, Jason and Angela were already engaged in a loud argument, with both houseguests raising their voices as other contestants watched the confrontation unfold.

The disagreement marked another chapter in the deteriorating relationship between the two players after trust between them appeared to unravel earlier this week.

Jason also experienced an emotional day before the ceremony. Earlier on the feeds, he was seen crying by himself before being called into the Diary Room, highlighting the pressure that continues to build as the game becomes more intense.

Elsewhere, Taylor Brown and Haley Thogmartin attempted to repair their relationship after Taylor questioned rumors that Haley had tried to save Ashley Trail instead of her during the first eviction. Haley denied the claims as the two worked to move forward.

Meanwhile, Yash Patel warned Rome Seymour that Rick Devens and several other players had previously discussed targeting him, creating additional uncertainty surrounding Rick’s nominations and the direction of his Head of Household reign.

Angela’s Egg Punishment Brings Some Comic Relief

Not every moment inside the house centered on strategy.

After losing the BB Time Capsule competition, Angela was assigned one of the season’s first punishments and spent the day wearing an oversized egg costume throughout the house.

The humorous outfit provided a brief break from the increasingly tense atmosphere, although it did little to distract from the strategic conversations taking place around her. Angela remained one of the day’s most talked-about houseguests as she balanced the punishment with the growing tension surrounding the nomination ceremony and her confrontation with Jason.

As a side note, I'm having tons of fun right now. https://t.co/KXks5QNGeO— RealityBBQ #BB28 (@rbbq) July 18, 2026

Even while wearing the costume, Angela continued participating in conversations as players scrambled to determine where everyone stood heading into the rest of Rick’s Head of Household week.

Rick Deven’s Strategy Prior to Ceremony

Rick Devens appears determined to make an impact with his first Head of Household reign. His approach has already placed pressure on the season’s large alliance, with several houseguests questioning whether the group can remain intact.

At the same time, Drew Campbell and Melody Morris discussed working more closely together while considering how future nominations could affect their games. Barrett’s vote also emerged as a key point of discussion if Melody were ever to find herself nominated against Rome or Lyric Medeiros.

Speaking of Rome and Lyric, the pair continued embracing their status as the season’s first official showmance. Despite acknowledging that one of them could eventually land on the nomination block, both recognized they may have to put strategy ahead of romance if they hope to survive deep into the game.

All of this occurs after Week One’s eviction episode, ultimately ending in sending home Ashley. With alliances beginning to fracture, emotions running high and Rick’s nominations already fueling conflict, Week 2 is quickly becoming one of the most unpredictable stretches of “Big Brother 28” so far.