Niecy Nash-Betts Reveals ‘Lovely’ Detail About Taylor Swift’s ‘Top Secret’ Wedding After Having to ‘Zip the Lip’

Among the many details that have been reported about the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is that guests were invited to partake in carnival-style games during the reception.

Yet instead of winning a stuffed animal or trinket, guests allegedly walked away with designer handbags and luxury watches — and even a car.

It Was ‘Top Secret’

Among the guests to attend was Niecy Nash-Betts, who opened up about what it was like inside Madison Square Garden during that now-famous night while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Guest host Colman Domingo jokingly wondered why she hadn’t told him she’d received an invite.

“Okay, listen, because you know you’re under embargo. It was top secret! You couldn’t tell anybody!” she said.

The Wedding Was ‘So Good’

When Domingo asked if she’d had fun, Nash-Betts did not hold back.

“Oh, it was so good! I can tell you now!” Nash gushed.

“And let me tell you something. So, I’m sure you guys heard by now that Adam Sandler officiated. And I didn’t know what he was going to have on,” she continued, referring to Sandler’s typical attire of baggy shorts and a team jersey.

That prompted Domingo to ask how Sandler looked. “Well, you know, for Adam, he looked decent,” she said, prompting Domingo to break out in laughter.

A Night of Games

As she recalled the evening, Nash-Betts pointed to one element of the reception that really stood out for her.

“They had a lot of games,” she said.

“You can play a game and then when you get a ticket for the game you played, you put it in the bucket and figure out if you can win the prizes that they gave away at the end. So, that part was lovely,” she said.

Hoping that she hadn’t revealed too much, she added, “I don’t think I’m speaking out of school because y’all seen it all online now, right? But at the time, you know, you had to zip the lip. Yeah, they took your phone, they put it in a glass case. It was crazy.”

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A ‘Cloak and Dagger’ Affair

Another celebrity in invited to the wedding was country singer Brad Paisley, who attended alongside his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Paisley recalled what it was like when he and his wife first received the invitation.

“They were very clear with the invite, and I took this personally when I got the invite, because in the invite, it said, ‘If you’re getting this, you mean a lot to us,’” said Paisley, who admitted the invite was light on details.

“It was really fun to watch the cat-and-mouse game of, like, ‘We can tell you roughly where it’s going to be, we’re not gonna say what building … and here’s the date. If you’re in, we’ll tell you more,’” he recalled.

“I went to my wife, I said, ‘You wanna go?’ She said, ‘Absoltutely! We gotta be there,’” he added.

As for the wedding itself, Paisley admitted he was impressed by its authenticity, especially when considering the event’s size and scale.

“Ironically, [it] was one of the least pretentious weddings that I’ve ever seen or ever will see,” he observed.

“It meant a lot to be [invited],” Paisley concluded. “It was, kind of, a big thank you from her to invite us.”