Travis Kelce Returns to Training After Marrying Taylor Swift Ahead of Chiefs Season

Travis Kelce is officially back in football mode.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted training in Florida on July 16 as he prepares for the upcoming NFL season. Kelce appeared focused as he got back to work less than two weeks after marrying Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce Shut Down Retirement Rumors

Credit : Justin Edmonds/Getty

Kelce’s latest workout comes months after he put retirement speculation to rest.

During a March appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the three-time Super Bowl champion confirmed he’d be returning for his 14th season with the Chiefs.

“Let’s go! Making another run at it, baby,” Kelce said at the time.

He also shared that he still loves playing football and credited Swift for encouraging him to keep chasing what he loves, noting that they both share a passion for their careers.

The veteran tight end is coming off an end to the 2025 season after Kansas City’s playoff run ended with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kelce’s contract is reportedly worth at least $12 million and could reach up to $15 million.

Inside Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Kelce’s return to training comes shortly after he and Swift tied the knot on July 3 during a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden.

The wedding reportedly welcomed around 1,000 guests, bringing together stars from the worlds of sports, music and Hollywood.

Pat McAfee, who attended the celebration, called it “the most spectacular evening” he’d ever been part of, saying the event brought together the football world with Hollywood and Nashville in unforgettable fashion.

Actor Eric Stonestreet also praised the ceremony, saying the couple managed to create a private, intimate atmosphere despite hosting such a large celebration.

The guest list reportedly included Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Sabrina Carpenter, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Seth Meyers, Jason Kelce, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Niecy Nash-Betts, among many others.

Chiefs Season Is Up Next

Getty Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

With the wedding festivities now behind him, Kelce appears to have shifted his focus back to football.

As training continues, the veteran tight end is preparing for what will be his 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs as the team looks to make another run at being Super Bowl Champions.