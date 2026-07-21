TV Icons Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen Look So Happy on the Red Carpet With Their Pretty Granddaughters

Ted Danson is a beloved actor who has been a regular in some of the most memorable shows on television, but he has also found a balance between having a brilliant career and being a dedicated family man.

Danson is married to actress Mary Steenburgen, who is equally brilliant, and they have a beautiful, blended family. Both Danson and Steenburgen are parents to adult children. Steenburgen has a daughter, Lilly, and a son, Charlie McDowell, with her ex-husband, Malcolm McDowell, and Danson shares daughters Kate Danson and Katrina Danson with his ex-wife, Casey Coates.

Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen Pose With Their Granddaughters

Getty Mary Steenburgen, her daughter Lilly McDowell, and Ted Danson pose for photos with McDowell’s three daughters

Steenburgen and Danson fell in love on the 1994 film “Pontiac Moon” and have been married for 30 years. They married in October 1995. On Monday, July 20, the couple made a rare red carpet appearance alongside Steenburgen’s daughter Lilly and her three daughters. The couple posed with their family on the red carpet of the premiere of Apple Original Films’ “The Dink” at the AMC Century City theatre in Los Angeles.

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The cute photos show them sticking to a color scheme of blues and whites. With Danson wearing a dark blue suit and white button-down shirt, Steenburgen looked gorgeous in a white dress, and Lilly shone in a cobalt blue slip dress. Her daughters wore white, navy, and a combination of white and navy, and all of them looked so pretty and comfortable, pairing their outfits with sneakers.

Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen’s Beautiful Relationship

Together, Danson and Steenburgen have five grandchildren. The “Cheers” star spoke about his happiness for their growing family in an interview with People in December 2025. “So the things that delight us and we’re blessed by just keep growing,” he said. Steenburgen added they “now have five grandchildren, and we’re pretty obsessed with them.”

The couple also discussed their long-lasting relationship and how they had celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. “I had to work. But then the next day we got on a plane and flew to Japan. Just the two of us,” Danson shared. Steenburgen added, “We’d never been there, and it was No. 1 on our wish list for travel. We really loved it. The whole experience blew our minds.”

In their interview, Steenburgen revealed that she and Danson are different, but despite this, their relationship works. “For two people who in some ways are quite different, we are weirdly compatible,” she said.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Danson spoke about his favorite part of the day. “It doesn’t matter whether I’m working or not working. [My wife] Mary [Steenburgen] and I play Wordle and Connections and Spelling Bee, the New York Times games,” he shared of their adorable shared hobby. “We have two cups of coffee, and we’re just flying high. And we’ll wake up at a quarter to 4 if our call is at 6 if we’re working [in order] to have that. If I get to have that hour and a half with Mary, playing, I’m set up for the rest of the day. Everything else is great.”