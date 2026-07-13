Pat McAfee Gushes About Taylor’s Swift’s ‘Spectacular’ Wedding: ‘Greatest Night of All Time’

Given the reports of the celebrity guests who attended, it’s clear that the Madison Square Garden wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was a massive and star-studded event (certainly evident from the jaw-dropping sum that Swift paid New York City for a permit).

Now, another wedding guest is speaking out about experiencing the wedding, former NFL punter-turned sports analyst Pat McAfee.

A ‘Spectacular’ Evening

McAfee shared his impressions of the couple’s big day during the July 13 edition of “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“That was the most spectacular evening I’ve ever been apart of,” he declared.

“The football world coming together with Hollywood and Nashville,” McAfee added. “It was the greatest night of all time.”

Pat McAfee ‘Had a Blast’ at the MSG Wedding

McAfee continued to rave about the experience.

“My wife and I had a blast,” McAfee said, gushing about how much fun guests had.

He continued by sharing his observations about the obvious love that the bride and groom have for each other.

“They absolutely showcased that they are in love, it was very obvious,” McAfee added. “That wedding was a perfect night.”

Gronk Also Had a Great Time

Also in attendance was former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, who likewise had a fantastic time at the wedding.

During an episode of his TUBI podcast “The Other Football,” he shared his recollections of the big night.

“It was top notch,” he shared. “Hats off to Taylor and Trav.”

Offering more details, Gronk revealed that guests were dancing the night away. That, of course, is not surprising, considering that entertainment was provided by music icons Steve Nicks of Fleetwood Mac fame and Beatles legend Paul McCartney. In fact, Sir Paul performed the Fab Four classic “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” the first time that he’d payed that song live in more than six decades.

“And the dance floor, that’s the one thing, it was poppin,’” Gronkowski observed.

Jennifer Nettles Found the Wedding ‘Super Special’

Another guest in attendance at the wedding was singer and actor Jennifer Nettles, and she’s shared similar impressions of the Swift-Kelce nuptials.

“To be a part of even a small part of their story for me was super special because, obviously, these are two people who are at the absolute top of their industry, the top of their game, the top of their craft, the top of their artistry,” Nettles recalled in an interview with People.

“It’s such an important time in their lives,” she added.

Guests Were Kept in the Dark Up Until the Last Minute

Nettles confirmed the reports of other wedding guests who claimed that details of the wedding were kept top secret until the last moment.

“It all surprised me, because of course, no one knew anything,” she said.

“I guess people had — there were leaks here and there where people were guessing, but no one knew for sure where we were going until much closer to the time,” Nettles added.