Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Sang a Surprise Duet During Wedding, Jason Kelce Reveals

Further details continue to emerge about the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, which took place on July 3 in Madison Square Garden.

The latest intel comes from a highly reputable source: the groom’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Jason Kelce Asked About Wedding Details

Kelce paid a visit to the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast,” appearing on the episode that dropped on Tuesday, July 21.

Host Ross Tucker jokingly thanked Kelce for choosing his podcast as “the exclusive place to go over every detail of the wedding,” causing Kelce to break out laughter.

“That was a fun night, brother,” Kelce declared.

A Wedding Duet

Ross continued his grilling, asking if Kelce could confirm rumors that both the bride and groom took to the Madison Square Garden stage and sang during the reception, apparently performing a duet.

“He’s a good singer,” Tucker said of the Kansas City Chiefs star’s abilities as a vocalist.

“Travis sang,” the groom’s brother confirmed.

“Trav has always been able to carry a tune. Obviously, paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did OK. Trav is very good.”

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A Superstar Lineup of Talent

Under normal circumstances, a Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift duet would be the highlight of the wedding when it came to magical musical moments. There was, however, some pretty stuff competition.

For example, Paul McCartney also took to the MSG stage to perform The Beatles’ classic “I Want to Hold Your Hand” — marking the first time he’d performed that in public since he was actually in The Beatles.

Then there was Stevie Nicks, with the Fleetwood Mac singer also gracing the stage of the wedding venue.

Another memorable performance came from Avril Lavigne, who sang her classic hit “Sk8er Boi” for the couple and their guests.

“But she was awesome,” said wedding guest Pat McAfee of the latter performer during an episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“And to be clear, those musicians, really cool, like one would just call out the other, and then they would come up and they would just do their [stuff],” added the NFL star-turned-sports analyst.

Travis Kelce Is a Karaoke King

That said, fans shouldn’t be too surprised by the news that Travis Kelce sang onstage at MSG.

Back in 2024, he and brother Jason Kelce joined Whitesnake onstage to provide some killer guest vocals when they performed thei 1982 hit “Here I Go Again.”

For more evidence, the Kelce brothers once again put their golden throats to the test, winning the 2024 edition of the American Century Championship Charity Golf Tournament’s karaoke contest.

“Taylor, this is for you!” the Chiefs tight end bellows after being presented with his trophy.

The Kelce brothers returned to the same event the following year, demonstrating that when it came to their karaoke prowess, they were far from one-trick ponies.

This time, they hit the stage in 2025 to rock out to a Bob Seger classic, putting their distinctive vocal stylings to good use on a duet cover of “Old Time Rock & Roll.”