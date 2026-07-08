Travis Kelce Discusses How He Proposed to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason released the final episode of the latest season of their podcast “New Heights,” during which he discussed popping the question to his now-wife Taylor Swift. His mother also recently found a humorous way to celebrate her son’s recent marriage.

The episode — which also included guest Tom Brady — didn’t include any discussion about the wedding day. However, it did feature Travis reflecting on his marriage proposal to the country music star.

While the two podcast hosts were reminiscing on their season, Travis explained that the big moment took place immediately after Swift made an appearance on their “New Heights” season premiere, which was originally published on Aug. 13.

“Starting it with Taylor, pretty epic. During that recording the entire time, I’m planning, like, I’m gonna ask this woman to marry me after,” Travis said. He described the episode as “one I’ll remember forever.” On September 2nd, Travis and his brother Jason will publish season five of their podcast.

Swift and Kelce skipped a traditional wedding party, choosing a family‑focused setup instead, The Associated Press reported: Swift’s brother stood in as her man of honor, while Kelce’s brother Jason took on best‑man duties. The ceremony itself was led by actor Adam Sandler, adding another celebrity touch to the celebration.

During a July episode, he explained what she was really like as a person, The AP reported.

“She is every bit of what everyone makes her out to be. She’s so awesome. Some of these people you meet, and you’re just like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing here,’” he said, according to The AP. “You are unbelievable, your talent is unbelievable, how you present yourself is unbelievable and I am just a jamoke supporting his girlfriend.”

Donna Kelce Dons Hat Celebrating Son’s Marriage

Meanwhile, the matriarch of the Kelce family also recently made headlines related to her son’s marriage with the music megastar. Donna Kelce was seen moving through an airport only a few days after the pair’s union at Madison Square Garden.

She hilariously made a nod to the big event. On Sunday, July 5, she was photographed sporting a cap that included the words “Eldest Daughter,” a subtle reference to a track from Swift’s 2025 album” The Life of a Showgirl.”

In a video posted by Macy’s on Instagram, she said of the ceremony: “I really can’t say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical.”

How The Swift, Kelce Wedding Day May Inspire Other Couples

The ceremony was organized to encourage guests to live in the moment rather than busying themselves with documenting it, partially achieved by arcade games and a raffle, CNN reported.

That same report by the news outlet quoted an expert who claimed that these kinds of choices to ensure guests have fun are a recent trend in weddings.

Play

“We’re seeing a desire to take some of the stiffness and formality out of weddings and bring the fun back,” they said, adding that the superstar couple’s event may inspire other people getting married: “I can absolutely see couples taking cues from this, but personalizing it to fit their own story.”

Another expert said: “Couples are realizing they don’t have to go over the top to make an impact, they just have to be more thoughtful, intentional, and generous with how they host people.”