‘America’s Got Talent’ 2026 Live Recap & Spoilers – Top 44 Revealed

We will be one step closer to the live shows on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21 tonight on NBC. The “AGT” judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara — are deliberating on what acts will make the live shows on “AGT” Season 21. While some will be a no-brainer, other acts are leaving the judges with mixed feelings. That is where the new Judges’ Callbacks round comes into play. Tonight, we find out which acts made it into the Top 44 and which acts made it into the Judges’ Callbacks round with a shot of earning a spot in the Top 44. Find out with us during our “America’s Got Talent” 2026 live recap below.

Top 44 Acts Revealed Tonight on ‘AGT

This is a big night for “AGT” fans, as the Top 44 acts will be somewhat revealed for the live shows on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21. The judges are locked in and will announce which acts are moving directly to the live shows, which start on Tuesday, August 18.

However, some of the acts will need to come back and prove they deserve a spot in the live shows. Insert the new round for Season 21: Judges’ Callbacks! This will take place over the next two weeks at the judges’ homes. The acts making it into this Judges’ Callbacks round will be determined tonight. Then over the next two weeks, they will be performing and working with the judges and guest judges in hopes of earning one of the spots in the “AGT” 2026 Quarterfinals. We find out tonight, so follow along with our live recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 28 Live Recap – Top 44 Revealed

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST “AGT” LIVE RECAP UPDATES.

Live Acts Revealed

Terry Crews said we are announcing the acts tonight. Before that happens, we take a look back at the viral moments from this season’s auditions.

Golden Buzzer Acts

There are 10 acts that made it directly to the live shows thanks to the Golden Buzzers. We are going to look back at them right now. Up first is Luke Taleno, who talked with Simon last year and said he’d be on the show this year. He was right, as Howie hit the Golden Buzzer for him.

Acro Canine Crew and their dogs surprised everyone during the Season 21 premiere. They got Terry to hit the Golden Buzzer for them. Lai Noelle shocked everyone with her strong voice at 14 years old. Simon stole this Golden Buzzer from Sofia.

Lara D showed up in Week 2 from Sydney and shocked everyone with her amazing voice. Now she is headed to the live shows on “AGT” 2026. Hundred Fingers also auditioned during Week 2, trying to redeem himself. They got a Golden Buzzer from Howie, and he redeemed himself.

Isaac Atkins is a sergeant in the Army. He sings online, but never in front of people or an audience this size. He’ll have to get used to it, as he will be performing on the live shows thanks to Mel B’s Golden Buzzer. Rubén Roldán wowed the judges with his parkour routine, which was so awesome to see.

More Golden Buzzer Acts

Mackenzie Sol auditioned for Simon on “The X Factor” in Britain when he was just four years old. Years later, he’s back in front of him again. This time, he got the Golden Buzzer from Mel B.

Veronika Goroshkova took to the aerial pole directly above the judges. It was scary and intense, but it got her the Golden Buzzer. Royal Lasers were an amazing act and something different. They earned the Golden Buzzer from Terry.

That’s all 10 of the acts earning a Golden Buzzer and a spot in the live shows.

The Gallery of Talent

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We saw this last week, but the judges and Terry Crews are now in the Gallery of Talent. It’s photos of all the acts they gave yes votes to this season. Now, they must pick the other 34 acts to join the Golden Buzzer acts.

First thing they will do is choose the acts they are all unanimous on and think deserve a spot on the live shows. Those acts are announced now, as we look back at their auditions and them finding out they made the live shows:

Pynk Beard

Geno Ploeger

Unitree

Brad & Tracy

Cesar Dias

The CommUNITY ATL

Young & Strange

Come Here

Ashford Sanders

Holland & Sienna

Jesse White Tumbling Team

Herwan Legaillard

Jesse Joe

Tyrone & Margo