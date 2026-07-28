HGTV Star Alison Victoria Explains Why She’s Making a Major Career Shift

HGTV star Alison Victoria is taking the next step in her career in an effort to reach more fans. Weeks after announcing the end of her beloved podcast, Pap Smear Pod, Victoria shared the exciting news of what’s to come.

Alison Victoria Career Move

The “Sin City Rehab” star took to social media on Sunday, July 26, to reveal that she is heading to Substack.

“I am so excited to share this news with you guys today. I am launching something that I have been working very hard on and that I have wanted for so long, next Tuesday. It’s called Substack,” she shared. “I have fallen in love with the platform. And, as I was falling in love with it and was following certain people, I was like, ‘This is the perfect platform for me.’ I suck at social media. I just do.”

Victoria continued, “I know that my show is influential to people, and I know that it inspires people, but I’m doing what I can to get out on Instagram what I have time to do. Substack is a totally different story for me. It reminds me of when I used to own a magazine. I was the publisher of a magazine called Sophisticated Living. I loved writing my publisher’s page and letting you guys know what I was loving that month. It also reminds me of my old blog that I used to do. Substack is a place where I feel safe.”

The “Battle on the Beach” alum announced in June that she was walking away from her podcast due to the time commitment required to produce weekly episodes. She also shared that the payoff was simply not worth it financially.

With Substack, however, fans can choose from three different subscription plans, including a paid and a free version.

“Taking the time to purposefully put together subjects that I think matter the most: Design trends, things I love, beauty products, what I bring in my carry-on, where I’m going with my carry-on, all the places that I travel. With Substack you’ll will feel like you’re on that trip with me because you’re going to see photos I’ve never posted before,” she continued. “Where I stay, what I eat, what I’m doing, what I’m wearing…all of those things get to live on Substack because I get to overshare there…I’m going to be doing livestreams, starting different group chats, I’m going to be really be able to talk to you. I have my welcome letter on Tuesday. I hope you subscribe.”

Victoria will kick off her new venture with her first Substack post on Tuessday, July 28.

‘Sin City Rehab’

The “Windy City” rehab alum recently announced the premiere date for season 2 of her Las Vegas-based renovation series. Despite previously being set to premiere in late September, the Chicago native shared that her series will return October 7.

“Who’s ready for Sin City Rehab season 2?! October 7th 9/8c can’t come soon enough!!” Victoria shared via Instagram on July 21.