Final Update on Kim Kardashian’s Beloved Grandmother’s Passing

The Kardashian family is mourning the loss of Kris Jenner’s mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, who passed away on July 16 at the age of 91.

And now, her official cause of death has been released, with her death certificate obtained by PEOPLE stating that it was due to acute cardiopulmonary arrest. Acute respiratory failure and metastatic lung cancer are also listed as conditions that led to her death.

According to the Mayo Clinic, acute cardiopulmonary arrest is the “sudden loss of all heart activity due to an irregular heart rhythm.” As for acute respiratory failure, it is when there’s “not enough oxygen or too much carbon dioxide in your body,” per the Cleveland Clinic.

PEOPLE further reports that MJ was cremated on July 23.

Kris Jenner Announced MJ’s Passing In Emotional Instagram Post

On July 16, Kris announced the news of her mother’s passing with an emotional message on Instagram, speaking about her incredible legacy.

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. 😞💔,” she wrote. “There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

Kris added that her mother taught her about family and why it’s so important. Specifically, the mother of six highlighted that her mother “showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith.”

“Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter,” Kris added. “Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched. When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us.”

Kris further highlighted that her life is shaped by trying to make her mother proud.

“Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mommy,” She concluded. “My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything. ❤️”

MJ’s Celebration of Life Was Held On Her Birthday

The Kardashian-Jenner family paid tribute to MJ on what would have been her 92nd birthday, with TMZ reporting that the family “took over the bar at La Valencia Hotel in San Diego’s swanky La Jolla neighborhood” and hosted an “intimate three-hour Celebration of Life.”