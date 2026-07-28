Long-Running TV Hit Filmed an Alternate Finale In Case The Show Got Canceled

Television viewers are never thrilled when their favorite shows get canceled, even though that is a reality in the TV circle of life.

The same holds true for actors on these shows, even more so given that their livelihoods are connected to the survival of the show that employs them.

While many shows get cancelled or receive renewal orders well ahead of time, some shows remain on the bubble, not knowing the the season finale they’re filming might also serve as the series finale while awaiting the network’s decision on the show’s future.

‘The Rookie’ Was On the Bubble

That was the case for the cast of “The Rookie,” which has been renewed by ABC for a ninth season set to kick off in early 2027.

When viewers watched the final episode of Season 8, Tim (Eric Winter) had just popped the question to Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) — only for the just-engaged twosome to be kidnapped in a cliffhanger in the final minutes of the show.

However, at that point ABC had yet to confirm that “The Rookie” was returning for another season. “We didn’t know when we wrapped last season if we would ever come back,” Winter told People during an interview conducted during Comic-Con in San Diego.

He revealed that he and his co-stars were understandably “thrilled” when word came down from the network that a ninth season was ordered.

“Anytime we find out we have another season with this great group of people, it’s an exciting time,” he said.

A Very Different Finale

At the time the finale was shot, however, the future of “The Rookie” was uncertain.

As a result, producers came up with two different endings — one that would end on the cliffhanger, another that concluded the series’ eight-episode journey.

“We even shot an alternate ending to the show,” Winter confirmed.

“It would’ve been different,” he explained, but declined to share an details so as not to provide fans with a “spoiler” revealing what took place in that alternate ending.

“I’m very happy that we get to come back [for season 9],” he added.

‘A Lot of Love for the Fans’

His co-star and onscreen fiancee concurs, telling People that the show remaining on the air as long as it has is all because of the fans who tune in each week.

“We’re so grateful for the fans of the show,” she said. “They’ve helped get us to where we are. The reason they keep watching — and new people keep joining all the time — is why we’ve made it to season 9.”

“Hopefully, we’ll get to tell the story for even longer,” she says. “We have a lot of love for the fans, and we’re so grateful for their enthusiasm.”

Big Changes Coming in Season 9

When the series does return with its ninth season, fans can expect to see a big change with one of the characters: Miles Penn, who will undergo a shift in status in the upcoming season.

“I think he’s going to be thrilled that he’s not a rookie anymore,” Augustine told TV Insider. “Especially in Season 8, we see him make a lot of mistakes and learn from them. So, I’m excited about that journey to see how he not relies on his cowboy instincts, but really relies on the teachings of his TOs, the three TOs he had and the intellect he learned from the mistakes that he has fortunately learned from,”