‘Evil Dead’ Legend Bruce Campbell Reveals He’s ‘Doing As Well As You Can Do’ While Battling Cancer

Earlier this year, Bruce Campbell shared an update with fans that they did not want to hear.

As he divulged on social media, he’d been diagnosed with cancer. Without going into details, the “Evil Dead” star revealed his particular form of the disease was “treatable” but not “curable.”

Campbell recently appeared on the “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast, where he shared an update on what he’d gone through since making that announcement back in March.

“I think I’m doing as well as you can do for having cancer,” he said, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“I go through most of my day not thinking that I have any cancer,” he admitted. “It’s a bit of a whack-a-mole life that I have to get used to.”

A Learning Curve

According to Campbell, during the period after his diagnosis he was inundated with “bad” information, while also experiencing “a lot of schooling” he didn’t necessarily appreciate.

“For breakfast, we’d have a [expletive] sandwich with a side of what the [expletive],” joked the “Evil Dead” icon. “That was a couple month period where the information would come in all of it’s cryptic or bad or whatever.”

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During his appearance on the podcast, Campbell clarified his treatable-but-incurable diagnosis, explaining that his specific type of cancer was “something that will be with me until I croak, which, with treatment, is earlier than you want to croak.”

The plan, he explained, was to “do treatment that I can deal with and that works” for the time being.

He admitted that he’s trying to take a pragmatic view of the hand that he’d been dealt. “But your body’s pretty smart, apparently,” he said. “If your body wants to kill you, it’ll [expletive] kill you.”

He’s Refocused His Priorities

“If you want to get your financial house in order from A to Z, get cancer,” he observed, sharing the silver lining that his diagnosis brought.

“If you want to rekindle with friends and family that you haven’t talked to in decades, get cancer,” he continued.

“If you want to refocus your life, laser focus only on the things that bring you joy and remove the drudgery from your life forever, get cancer,” Campbell added.

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He Revealed His Diagnosis in March

It was back in early March when Campbell first revealed his diagnosis, sharing the news via social media.

“Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that — I’m having one of those. It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable,’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock – it was to me too,” he wrote in an announcement he posted to Instagram.

“The good news is, I’m not gonna go into any more detail. I’m posting this because professionally, a few things will have to change – appearances and cons and work in general need to take back seat to treatment,” he continued.

“My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie ‘Ernie & Emma’ this fall,” he wrote, explaining he’d need to cancel some upcoming fan conventions that he’d booked.

“I’m not trying to enlist sympathy — or advice — I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will),” he wrote. “Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-[expletive], and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while.”

He concluded by writing, “As always, you’re the greatest fans in the world, and I hope to see you soon.”