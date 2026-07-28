Netflix Has Set the Beauty in Black Season 3 Premiere Date Sooner Than Expected

It’s been a whirlwind of news for fans of “Beauty in Black.” The Tyler Perry series was just uncanceled, and now there is even more exciting news. The third season will arrive much sooner than expected.

Netflix shares on Tudum that “Beauty in Black” Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, Aug. 27. This is just months after the release of Season 2, Part 2, and it marks one of the shortest waits ever on the streaming giant — not just for this series but for all shows on the platform!

‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 Will Be a Shorter Season

Netflix Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Terrell Carter as Varney, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Ricco Ross as Horace in episode 301 of Beauty in Black.

There is some bad news when it comes to this third season. It will be the shortest season yet, with just eight episodes instead of the 16 that the first two seasons have had.

However, the release is much earlier than anticipated. “Beauty in Black” dropped Seasons 1 and 2 in two parts, with roughly a six-month wait between the parts. With Season 2, Part 2 dropping on March 19, 2026, many fans were expecting to wait until September 2026 for the eight episodes of Season 3.

Instead, Netflix is treating everyone to a slightly earlier release. The drop marks just more than five months between the episodes. While it is disappointing that there isn’t going to be a second part to the season, at least fans now know that Season 3 won’t be the end.

“Beauty in Black” Season 4 is now officially confirmed, but a release date (or even year) hasn’t been confirmed just yet. Considering there was such a sudden U-turn on the decision not to end with the upcoming third season, it’s likely that fans will be waiting until at least the end of 2027 for the episodes.

What Will ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 Be About?

Netflix Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie and Crystle Stewart as Mallory in episode 305 of Beauty in Black.

The third season is set to pick up after the events of that Season 2 finale, which saw power structures shift. Kimmie is now fully playing the game, now sitting at the head of the table of the hair-care empire. It’s a role she could only once dream of having, and now she needs to continue to play the game if she wants to hold onto power.

The good news is that she has her former rival, Mallory, by her side. It’s another event that she didn’t see coming, but actress Taylor Polidore Williams was happy with the direction. She told Netflix, “Kimmie and Mallory have spent the whole season circling each other, but they’re also two of the smartest players in the room.”

Mallory isn’t the only one by Kimmie’s side. Horace, her husband, who was going through some serious health problems, is ready to make sure his own family doesn’t get in the way. For years, his sons, brother, and ex-wife have tried to cause problems and work in their own best interests, but karma is about to get them, as the trio and Attorney Varney turn all three over to the FBI to see the hammer fall.

There is still plenty of drama to come. While there were some exciting, air-punching moments to wrap up the second season, there were also some heartbreaking reveals, such as Jules learning the truth about how his son died.