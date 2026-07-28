Nathan Fillion Reveals a ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Incident Changed His Career: ‘It’s Never Been the Same’

Nathan Fillion has spent decades playing heroes, villains, and plenty of action-heavy characters along the way. But during San Diego Comic-Con 2026, the actor casually revealed that one injury he suffered while filming “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” has stuck with him ever since. And it completely changed how he looks at doing his own stunts.

The revelation came during “The Rookie” panel over the weekend. Fillion reflected on his time playing one of the most memorable villains in the “Buffy” universe. Honestly, it was one of those behind-the-scenes stories that longtime fans probably never expected to hear. It seems like the actor can laugh about it now, but he also made it clear that the injury has had a lasting impact.

And while that story grabbed plenty of attention, it was just one highlight from what turned out to be a very busy Comic-Con weekend for the actor.

Getty Nathan Fillion at The 29th Annual Saturn Awards in 2003

Nathan Fillion Says a ‘Buffy’ Injury Changed His Approach to Stunts

Fillion joined “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” during the show’s seventh and final season in 2003. He portrayed the sinister Caleb opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers. Although he wasn’t part of the series for long, Caleb quickly became one of the franchise’s most unforgettable villains.

Back in 2007, creator Joss Whedon described Caleb as “the creepiest priest” during an interview with Salon. Around that same time, he also told IGN that the character was introduced because “we needed… a sidekick. Somebody physical that we can see from episode to episode,” since the season’s primary villain, The First, was incorporeal.

During “The Rookie” panel at San Diego Comic-Con (above), Fillion explained how filming one of those physical scenes left him with an injury. And it still affects him today.

“I want to do my own stunts like Tom Cruise. 32-year-old Nathan got kicked in the knee on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. It’s never been the same.”

He then followed it up with a joke that showed just how much his outlook has changed over the years.

“Ever since, a more mature and reasonable Nathan says, ‘I can’t wait to see how my stunt double does this stunt’.”

Let’s be real, after hearing that story, it’s easy to understand why he’d happily let a stunt double handle some of the more dangerous moments these days. Honestly, one awkward kick can make a lasting difference, especially after years of filming action scenes.

Yep, fans know Fillion for throwing himself into physically demanding roles throughout his career. But this was a rare glimpse into how one moment on set ended up shaping the way he works years later.

Comic-Con Was Full of Big Moments for Nathan Fillion

Of course, the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” story wasn’t the only thing fans were talking about after Comic-Con.

On Monday, July 27, Fillion took to Instagram (above) to thank everyone who attended the convention and supported both “The Rookie” and its upcoming spin-off.

“So many incredible things to catch you up on- but let’s start with the SDCC weekend. The Rookie and The Rookie North were there to celebrate a ninth season and a new spin off. Thanks to everyone who came to the event, and thank you, all of you out there who continue to support these fantastic shows. And thank you, @entertainmentweekly. Photographer: @jonnymarlow, Illustrations: @rebeccaholopter.”

His post came after a successful weekend promoting both series. Following the dramatic Season 8 finale (which ended with two members of the team being kidnapped) ABC is expected to bring “The Rookie” back for Season 9 in 2027 as part of its mid-season lineup. The network is also planning to debut the new spin-off, “The Rookie: North,” around the same time.

But that wasn’t all.

Fillion also surprised fans by crashing the “Lanterns” panel during Comic-Con wearing a special shirt. It read: “Best Gardner Ever.” The appearance makes perfect sense considering his “Superman” character, Guy Gardner, is set to return. He’ll appear in the upcoming HBO Max series, which premieres August 16, 2026.

Getty Nathan Fillion speaks at HBO Max’s “Lantern” Hall H panel during 2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego

It seems like Nathan Fillion had one of the busiest weekends of anyone at Comic-Con. Between celebrating another season of “The Rookie,” helping introduce its new spin-off, making a surprise appearance for “Lanterns,” and sharing a behind-the-scenes story from his “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” days, fans had plenty to get excited about.

Let’s be real, hearing stories like this is part of what makes conventions so much fun. Fans get a chance to learn something new about the actors they’ve watched for years. And this was one of those memorable moments. Yep, even more than 20 years after filming “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Fillion is still giving fans fresh stories from one of his most iconic roles.