‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for the Week of July 27-31, 2026

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of July 27 to 31 reveal that Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) and Dylan (Sydney Bullock) crossed the line amid the latest family drama.

Tensions explode when Dylan drops a bombshell on Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace). “Tell me that you did it,” she rages.

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) clashes with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) yet again.

“I am here now where I’m actually wanted. Away from your control,” Hope fires at Steffy.

“You pulled the grenade pin, and you started the war,” Steffy claps back.

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) wonders why her daughter-in-law still won’t accept her in their lives.

“Why won’t you open your heart to me? Let me in, Steffy. Why?” Sheila talks to herself.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, July 27:

Wyatt wonders if Will is already putting Electra behind him.

Hope stands her ground when Steffy demands answers.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 28:

Finn reassures Steffy with a heartfelt promise about where his loyalties lie.

Will gets a reality check when Wyatt weighs in on his latest troubles.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 29:

Electra draws a firm line with Dylan over Will and their relationship.

Sheila makes a case to be back in Steffy’s life.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 30:

Dylan’s unexpected confession stuns Electra.

Taylor sees cracks forming in Finn’s stance on Sheila.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, July 31:

Sheila confides in Li.

Steffy considers the risks of Sheila’s return.

Will tries to make amends with Electra.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, July 20: The Forrester couture line takes center stage; A wave of emotion leaves Eric struggling to keep his composure; Deacon dares to believe that Sheila may have finally turned over a new leaf.

Tuesday, 21: Eric gets caught in the crosshairs of Will and R.J.’s feud.

Wednesday, July 22: R.J. stands up for his family; The Spencer versus Forrester rivalry gets more heated.

Thursday, July 23: The Forresters draw a firm line, making their stance on Will and Electra crystal clear; The Logan sisters attempt to make peace.

Friday, July 24: Dylan steps in to support Will as he struggles with the fallout from recent events; Katie and Eric discuss past actions.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” receives seven nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress (Heather Tom)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor (Scott Clifton, Thorsten Kaye)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor (Lawrence Saint-Victor)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS.