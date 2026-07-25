‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for the Week of July 27-31, 2026

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of July 27 to 31 reveal that Cane Ashby and Lily Winters’ relationship seems to be heading in the right direction.

“You made me CEO of Chancellor, and now you’ve invited me over. If I didn’t know any better, I’d think you were starting to like me,” Cane tells Lily.

Daniel Romalotti helps a struggling Abby Newman. “Looks like you could use a friend,” he says to her. “Settle for me?”

Phyllis Summers and Matt Clark celebrate a win.

“We did it. We got it off. You’re free as a bird.” Phyllis tells Matt after successfully removing his ankle monitor.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, July 27:

Victor holds Adam and Chelsea accountable for their actions.

Billy and Sally keep secrets from each other.

Audra celebrates a win.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 28:

The walls close in on Nikki as she struggles with her condition.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 29:

Nikki’s health takes an unexpected turn.

Billy gives Adam the third degree.

Things heat up between Cane and Lily.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 30:

Phyllis and Matt toast to their future.

Lily sets boundaries with Cane.

Abby confides in Daniel.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, July 31:

Victor and Nikki agree to a fresh start.

Matt Clark tries to make amends with Sienna.

Sharon tells Noah about Nick’s setback.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Monday, July 20: Jack causes another rift between Victor and Nikki; Adam makes a promise to Sally; Nick holds Matt Clark accountable for his actions.

Tuesday, July 21: Diane helps Jack on his road to recovery; Kyle and Victoria trade secrets; Traci takes a big risk to help her family.

Wednesday, July 22: Victor makes a promise to Nikki; Nikki receives news about her health; Phyllis keeps tabs on Matt Clark.

Thursday, July 23: Nick makes a confession to Sharon; Audra and Sally explore their options; Chelsea and Adam make a power move to impress Victor.

Friday, July 24: Billy and Sally discover that Jill is keeping a secret; Cane strikes a hard bargain; Devon finds common ground with Ashley.

“The Young and the Restless” receives 18 nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress (Michelle Stafford)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor (Eric Braeden, Christian Jules LeBlanc)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress (Camryn Grimes, Beth Maitland)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor (Sean Dominic, Michael Graziadei, Roger Howarth)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Ray Wise)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program