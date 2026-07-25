‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for the Week of July 27-31, 2026

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of July 27 to 31 reveal that Ted questions Nicole if she’s falling in love with Carlton or Kial.

“You still know me better than anyone,” she playfully admits to her ex.

Anita wants to paint the town red. Later, the Duprees take over the dance floor in Uptown.

Dani walks in on Nicole and Kial getting intimate. Meanwhile, Bill and Hayley clash over family.

“What do you suggest, Hayley? Huh? What are you saying? That I should ban my daughters from coming in my house?” Bill asks.

“Oh, only your house?!” Hayley fires back.

Plus, Heather taunts Vanessa. “I don’t sling drinks, and I don’t shuffle cards, and I’m not a sex worker,” she says. “But I did share a bed with Joey for many, many years,” Heather tells her.”

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, July 27:

An anonymous gift rattles Andre.

Pamela drops some major career news on Dani.

Vanessa susses out Joey’s sister.

Martin blows up at Anastasia.

Ted crosses the line with Nicole.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 28:

Naomi attempts to broker peace between Chelsea and Kat.

Leslie hijacks Eva’s interview.

Deanna and Noah reconnect.

Nicole seeks out Dani for relationship advice.

Andre attempts to confide a secret he harbors to Ted.

Shanice plans for the future.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 29:

The Duprees hurriedly assemble when Anita calls for an impromptu gathering.

Noah meets an icon.

Leslie has an urgent matter to discuss with Ted.

Vanessa doles out a harsh reality check.

Ashley and Grayson update their relationship status.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 30:

Nicole and Kial are in shock.

Dani gets an eyeful.

Bill is stuck in the middle as Hayley clashes with Naomi and Chelsea.

Martin questions Kat about her suspicious conversation with Smitty the night before.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, July 31:

Dani confronts Bill.

The Dupree cousins compare notes regarding Hayley’s inconsistencies.

Joey baits Deanna into an outburst.

Randy’s cover is about to be blown.

Vanessa has some lingering questions regarding Heather.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, July 20: Kat and Nicole discuss matters of the heart; Ted and Shanice reach a major milestone in their relationship; Bill and Dani clash; Grayson provides an ear for troubled Tomas.

Tuesday, July 21: Anita and Vernon learn about Naomi’s health status; Kial gives Eva some much-needed advice; Elon makes a push to reconcile with Izaiah; Nicole gives Vanessa an update on her love life before finding out some surprising news about her ex.

Wednesday, July 22: Anita refuses Dani’s request; Bill’s reaction to Naomi’s news stuns her; Shanice and Nicole have a candid chat about Ted; Hayley tells Randy she did him a solid where Lynette is concerned; Deanna meets a handsome stranger in need.

Thursday, July 23: Dani gets a gift that alarms Andre; Smitty asks Jacob for a favor; Hayley warns Randy off Mona; June gives Naomi some intriguing intel; Vernon advises a stubborn Bill; Anita has a present for Laura.

Friday, July 24: Heather informs Joey that she’s back to tie up loose ends; Elon tells Jacob something he doesn’t want to hear; Chelsea’s livestream with Eva leaves Kat miffed; Vanessa comforts Dani.