Donna Mills Reveals the ‘Wildest’ Requests She’s Received Since Joining OnlyFans at 85

Best known for her nine seasons on hit primetime soap “Knots Landing,” 85-year-old Donna Mills made waves with her recent announcement that she’d joined Only Fans.

“While social media has been a great way to keep in touch, I’m thrilled to be joining OnlyFans, where I can connect with people in a more personal, direct way,” she explained in a statement to People.

Her ‘Wildest’ Requests

During an appearance on “Entertainment Tonight,” host Kevin Frazier asked Mills to detail some of the “wildest” requests she’s received since joining the platform.

“Somebody wants me to film or film myself stomping the grapes,” she revealed.

“So they want to see your feet? They want to see the toes?” Frazier replied.

“Yeah, I guess so. There are a lot of people out there who are turned on by toes, I guess,” she said, adding that she’d absolutely cater to that request.

She’d Never Heard of OnlyFans

Mills also told Frazier that when she was approached about joining OnlyFans, she didn’t know what it was.

“I had no idea,” she said. “They came to me, and I said to my agent, ‘What’s OnlyFans?’ And they said, ‘Well, it’s kind of an adult-only kind of thing. You sure you want to meet with them?’ ”

Mills admitted she was curious but cautious. “What they said was, ‘You don’t have to do nakedness. You do it the way you want to do it,’” she recalled.

“But I’m sincerely happy to be doing it, happy to be interacting with the fans,” she said, adding, “When I turned 85 I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m elderly.’ But I’m not. I don’t feel elderly. I don’t think I look elderly. And if this is 85 then alright, I’m on for it.”

How Far Will She Go?

When interviewed for TMZ Live, Mills was asked what she intended to do if her subscribers wanted her to take it all off.

“If they do, they have to let me know. Then I’ll have to make a decision whether I wanna do that or not, but I don’t want to give them that if that’s not what they really want,” she said. “I mean, I think there are people out there that think, ‘Oh, my god, I don’t want to see an 85-year-old’s birthday suit.’”

As for how far she saw herself taking things on OnlyFans, she figures she’ll cross that bridge when she gets to it.

“Who knows? My first answer would be, oh, no, I won’t do that,” she said. “But then my second answer is, I don’t know.”

She continued by revealing she also has “sexy photos” to offer — “never naked,” she was quick to point out — that were taken in her younger days that “have never been seen” before.

However, the “General Hospital” alum also insisted there were lines she wouldn’t cross. “I don’t want to do anything that’s salacious, you know what I mean?” she shared. “That isn’t my personality. That isn’t what I feel good doing. But if it’s cute and sexy … we’ll see.”