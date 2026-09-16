Alan Ritchson, ‘Reacher’ Star Broke His Ice Bath Record After Running

Reacher (Alan Ritchson) and Detective Tamara Green (Sydelle Noel) have numerous scenes in season 4 running through the streets of Philadelphia. It’s not easy to recover from running at full speed and then continue filming other “Reacher” scenes, like scaling a building or fighting enemies. Ritchson, 43, revealed how they treated their sore bodies afterward, and the “Glow” star was better at staying in ice baths.

Alan Ritchson of ‘Reacher’ Calls Sydelle Noel a ‘Superhero’

Play

Jack and Tamara’s faces were all over the news, saying they were wanted for crimes. They had to get creative to dodge fearful citizens and the police. They eventually hid under a bridge. Ritchson told Collider that Noel, 41, more than kept up with him during and after.

“She gave me a run for my money — literally. Anytime we had a scene where we had to run, I had a very hard time keeping up with her,” the actor said. “We actually did an ice bath together after one of those days where we’d been sprinting all day, just trying to loosen up and recover. I usually go for about three minutes.” Her time was longer.

“She casually sat in there for ten minutes straight,” he continued. “I set a personal record at four and a half minutes, and meanwhile she’s sitting there for ten, having a conversation like she’s in a sauna. No big deal. She’s a superhero.”

Noel’s impressive performance makes it less surprising that she was in the running to play Neagley, Reacher’s friend from his time in the military. The role went to Maria Sten, whose character is now getting a spinoff, “Neagley.”

Noel previously played Cherry Bang on Netflix’s scripted wrestling series, “Glow.” She also played a warrior in the Dora Milaje that Okoye (Danai Gurira) leads in Marvel’s “Black Panther.”

Ritchson Uses Testosterone Replacement Therapy to Stay in Shape

Amazon MGM Studios Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Reacher is often the biggest man in the room, and Ritchson revealed how he achieved that. It’s also important that he can avoid injuries and stay energized to stick to the Amazon Prime series’ schedule. The actor started testosterone replacement therapy after season 1.

“Getting on testosterone was huge for me,” Ritchson told Men’s Health. “I had none by the time I was done with season one, due to the stress and the fatigue and what I had done to my body.” He hopes this will help him play the character longer.

“I’m a big advocate of it, especially for people in their forties or above,” he said. “[Men aren’t] aware that it’s out there, but it could be really life changing. It could be a mood stabiliser for people… It can do a lot more than just help you be buff, but it certainly helped in my journey.”

He also has to stay in shape in case of any crossovers. Private Detective Frances Neagley will investigate her friend’s death in Chicago in “Neagley” Season 1. The show premieres on Sept. 16, perfectly aligned with season 4’s finale.