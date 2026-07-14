‘Reacher’ Star Eyes Netflix Return With Bold New Project That’s Been 33 Years in the Making

Alan Ritchson is best known for his Prime Video hit “Reacher,” based on the bestselling book series by Lee Child.

However, the hulking actor has also experienced some massive success on Netflix thanks to his recent movie for the streamer, “War Machine.”

The sci-fi action flick, which debuted back in March, racked up huge streaming numbers for Netflix. After achieving more than 139 million views worldwide, a “War Machine” sequel has already been greenlit.

Alan Ritchson In Talks for ‘Maelstrom’

Variety reports that Ritchson is in the midst of discussions with Netflix to star in “Maelstrom,” a new action movie with a long and winding history.

“The film follows a Federal Marshall guarding the fiancée of an arms dealer seeking witness protection,” reads Variety’s description. “Events unfold over the course of one evening as a hurricane rolls in, blocking outside communication and preventing reinforcements from arriving. Together they must fight to survive the onslaught of men working for the arms dealer, as well as the escalating elements of the natural disaster raging outside.”

A New Movie 33 Years in the Making

As Variety points out, the “Maelstrom” script has been kicking around Hollywood for some time — more than three decades to be precise.

It was initially a spec script sold to Warner Bros. way back in 1993 by producer Jeff Robinov, back when he was still and agent before shifting to producing. Written by late screenwriter Gregory Firzpartrick, “Maelstrom” is being revised and modernized by Mark Bianculli (“How to Rob a Bank”).

Interestingly, “Maelstrom” wound up back on the top of the pile thanks to the success of another Netflix film, “Carry-On.” The thriller, starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman had likewise spent years in limbo until Neflix dusted it off — resulting in what became the streamer’s third most watched movie in Netflix history. Hopes are high that Maelstrom can duplicate that success.

Alan Ritchson Has Another Netflix Project in the Works

Despite starring in one of Prime Video’s most popular series, Ritchson has been making some big inroads with Netflix in recent years.

In addition to “War Marchine” and its upcoming sequel, he’s signed on to host a new show that he also created: “Predator vs. Prey,” an upcoming survival reality competition that makes “Survivor” look like a kindergarten playground.

According to Netflix’s description, this new series will feature 15 elite survivalist veterans who have previously competed in shows such as “Survivor,” “Alone,” “Naked & Afraid” and “Outlast.” The format features these contestants competing in a high-stakes, 21-day hide-and-seek game across 25 square miles of wilderness, a venture that “tests the resilience and grit of a group of high-profile influencers and headline-makers. With all the comforts and luxuries of modern-day life stripped away, the players will have to rely on their instincts, determination, and each other to outlast the competition and discover who they are without fame and followers.”

The description continues by posing a provocative question: “Do they have what it truly takes to endure? Will they risk losing their carefully curated personas in the process? And who will break first under the pressure?”

Ritchson will serve as host and coach, guiding the participants through the competition while “pushing them beyond their limits and into the unknown.”



