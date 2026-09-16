‘Yellowstone’ Fan Favorite Joining ‘Marshals’ For Season 2

When “Marshals” returns with it second season, Luke Grimes‘ Kayce Dutton won’t be the only member of the “Yellowstone” cast featured in the hit CBS spinoff.

On Wednesday, September 16, CBS announced that a familiar face from “Yellowstone” will be joining “Marshals,” with Jefferson White set to reprise his role as Jimmy Hurdstrom on a recurring basis throughout Season 2.

A Fan Favorite Returns

CBS Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom

White (whose credits beyond “Yellowstone” also include “The Americans” and “House of Cards”) will revive Jimmy, described by CBS as “a good-hearted yet rough-around-the-edges ranch hand who evolved from a troubled criminal into a resilient, proud cowboy.”

In a statement accompanying the announcement, White admitted he was as excited about joining “Marshals” as fans of the “Yellowstone” franchise will be by the news of his arrival.

“I’m thrilled to dive into the world of ‘Marshals’ and continue exploring the American West,” said White.

“The cast and crew are stacked full of my favorite actors and filmmakers, and I’m honored to join them. Jimmy and I have been through a lot together, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for us,” he added.

‘Marshals’ Season 2

Play

When “Marshals” returns with its second season, the “Yellowstone” spinoff will continue to build on the out-of-the-box success the series achieved.

During a Television Critics Association panel earlier this year, “Marshals” showrunner Spencer Hudnut explained that his goal for the show was to produce a series that would both meet “Yellowstone” fans’ expectations while also serving as a standalone procedural crime drama within the familiar CBS template.

According to Hudnut, “Marshals” is “a non-traditional procedural … a heavily character-driven show … My hope is that we have enough ‘Yellowstone’ for the ‘Yellowstone’ viewers and enough sort of kinetic action and drama to please the CBS viewers, as well.”

As Grimes stated during that panel, the opportunity to step back into the role of Kayce while embracing his new role as a crimefighter was simply too good to pass up.

“I thought ‘Yellowstone’ was over,” he admitted. “I didn’t see any chance of it continuing, especially because Kayce’s arc ended so sort of perfectly, and I thought anything past that is just going to be boring to watch. You know, he’s happy, so that’s no fun; there’s no drama there. And when they started bringing up the fact that they were considering doing this, I just couldn’t wrap my head around it, until I met Spencer. He and I had a Zoom, and I just really liked him and I really liked his ideas. Up until that point, I didn’t think that this was going to happen. It was meeting him and hearing the idea and thinking, ‘There really is something there to explore. And Kayce can do some things in this show that people kind of wished he could’ve done in “Yellowstone.’ That was exciting for me.”

The new season premieres Sunday, October 4 on CBS.

“When Kayce realizes Tate has been taken hostage, he goes rogue in a desperate race to save his son as the Marshals uncover a powerful criminal operation tied to the East Camp land grab,” reads the synopsis for the season premiere. “A violent showdown ensues, putting everything Kayce cares about at risk.”