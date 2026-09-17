Bethany Joy Lenz, Chyler Leigh & More Join Lineup of First-Ever Meet Cute Con

Fans of Hallmark Channel have enjoyed the opportunity to meet their favorite stars at fan convention events such as Christmas Con, the Hallmark Christmas Cruise and this summer’s Hallmark Stars Live.

In that vein comes the inaugural Meet Cute Con, a new convention for fans of rom-coms set to take place in Nashville, Tennessee from November 6-8.

‘Small Town Swoon’

Described as “one of the only romance conventions in the country,” Meet Cute Con “continues to grow its star-studded lineup for Small Town Swoon with the announcement of three beloved television favorites.”

The latest attendees to join the conventions are Chyler Leigh (“The Way Home”), Colin Lawrence (Netflix‘s “Virgin River”) and Bethany Joy Lenz (“When Calls the Heart” prequel “Hope Valley 1874). Lenz will also be signing copies of her new “The Betrayal of Cora Wexford.”

“Inspired by the comfort, humor, and romance of the shows fans return to season after season, Meet Cute Con is an elevated, curated experience designed to turn fan dreams into real-life meet cutes,” declares the announcement.

More Stars

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That announcement builds on the convention’s already-announced talent, which includes Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Zibby Allen of “Virgin River,” Jana Kramer of “One Tree Hill” and Evan Williams of “The Way Home” — with more names still to come.



“Meet Cute Con takes place November 6–8, 2026, at the Loveless Barn in Nashville, Tennessee,” notes the announcement. “The weekend opens Friday evening with an exclusive VIP Welcome Party, followed by full days of programming Saturday and Sunday, including celebrity panels, photo ops, autograph sessions, and fan experiences rooted in the warmth and romance of small-town television. The weekend will also feature live music from Jana Kramer, who will perform some of her fan-favorite songs, along with intimate acoustic performances from Evan Williams.”



Tickets are on sale now at www.meetcutecon.com.

A ‘Virgin River’ First

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In an interview with People, Hollingsworth shared his excitement over attending the first-ever Meet Cute Con, sharing how much he and his “Virgin River” co-stars were looking forward to meeting with fans.

“For me, what’s really special about this opportunity is the reimagining of the fan convention experience,” Hollingsworth explained. “I love that Meet Cute Con is thoughtfully shaping a whole event around the community that makes shows like ours special. I mean, we’re all basically gonna be part of the same small town for a weekend. How cool is that?! I can’t wait!”

Hollingsworth’s co-star, Zibby Allen, shared similar sentiments, admitting she was equally excited — if not more so.

“What excites me most about Meet Cute Con is that it will be the first time the ‘Virgin River’ cast has come together for a public event,” explained Allen.

“I’m looking forward to all of us — cast and fans alike — finally being in the same space, sharing time together, and celebrating this beloved small town we’re all a part of,” she added.