Witney Carson Defends ‘Lovable’ Guillermo Rodriguez After ‘DWTS’ Score

Witney Carson has Guillermo Rodriguez’ back, no matter what the judges think of him.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro has defended the comedian for making it through the first elimination, despite having the lowest scores of the night. He performed a cha cha to Jean Knight’s “Mr. Big Stuff” and earned just 10 out of 30 points.

“Just from seeing everything online, I just wanted to give my two cents after being on this show for over a decade and watching it since I was 11,” she said in a video posted to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 16.

Rodriguez, who is known for being Jimmy Kimmel’s late night sidekick, was in the bottom three and at risk of elimination, before audience votes to save the pair from going home.

Witney Carson Reminds Fans ‘DWTS’ Is Not A Dance Competition

Witney Carson wants the audience of to remember one thing. “This is not a dance competition,” Carson responded in the Instagram Story.

“Yes, of course, us pros take pride in, like, making the best dance possible, and we want our celebrities to become better. If it were truly a dance competition, every single celebrity would come into the competition with the same level of dance experience,” the 32-year-old added.

She also noted that the reality TV show is inherently unfair due to the inequality of dance experience in the cast. Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum Jr. have professional dance experience while contestants like Guillermo come to the show as total novices.

“So it isn’t fair, and that’s the point. The point is to vote for your favorite, and that’s why the voting system is in place,” Carson argued. “So, just wanted to give my two cents.

Remember, it is [to] vote for your favorite,” she urged. “If you love to watch dance and you love to watch good dancing, that’s what you’re gonna vote for.”

Witney Carson and Guillermo Rodriguez Admit ‘Disappointment’ In ‘Lame’ Scores

After the opening live episode, Witney Carson and Guillermo Rodriguez told Us Weekly how disappointed they were in the low score.

“I think, [for] this cha-cha, we worked on so much,” Carson who is expecting her third child explained. “We really worked on the timing and not rushing it. I think that you know there were bits where we were a little bit off, but he got right back on it and he listened to what I said.”

But Carson was still proud of Rodriguez performance, even if the judges weren’t enamoured. “He followed my lead and he performed and he had fun, so honestly, that’s all I can ask for. I’m so proud. The judge’s scores were lame.”

Rodriguez admitted after the show that he “was not happy” with his score because he “did good.”

“I’m not too happy with the score, but listen, I listened to Witney. I felt like I’m at home,” he stressed. “I gotta listen to my wife, I gotta listen to my partner. She said, ‘Look at me. Smile. Don’t rush it. Have fun. Enjoy.’”

He added, “I say “Dancing With the Stars” is hard, but I passed the first week, so I don’t have nothing else to lose, nothing to prove. I’m here to stay. I’m here to work hard and do my best.”

Guillermo Rodriguez Is The Most ‘Lovable’ Contestant In Season 35

When Rodriguez’s score of 10 was presented on Tuesday night, the ballroom erupted with boos.

“I do have to say he’s also the most loved with everyone, the crew, the producers,” Carson told People. “He’s always going out of his way to say hi to everyone, people who open the door, who are sweeping the floor. He’s always very, very kind, ” said Carson before declaring him “the favorite of everyone.”

“It was crazy. They went crazy when we finished dancing,” Rodriguez added.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.