Who Won ‘MasterChef’ 2026 Tonight? Season 16 Finale Results

When all is said and done on “MasterChef” 2026 tonight, we will know which of the final three home cooks won the “MasterChef: Global Gauntlet” finale. We got to see the final two courses served tonight, and then the “MasterChef” judges — Gordon Ramsay, Tiffany Derry, and Joe Bastianich — picked the winner of “MasterChef” Season 16. Find out who won “MasterChef” 2026 tonight with our spoilers below.

Who Won ‘MasterChef’ Season 16 Tonight?

While it seems like Season 16 just started, we are at the end of another season. These home cooks have given it their all to make it to the finale. The home cooks will serve the final two courses of this two-part finale tonight, and then Gordon Ramsay and the judges will have to make the big decision. They will decide which contestant will win “MasterChef” 2026.

For tonight, the finalists finish up their entrees and then serve up their desserts in hopes of impressing the judges. Every detail matters as they craft their most remarkable dishes of the season. The pressure is on, but who will shine bright? We find out soon enough.

Who wins on “MasterChef” Season 16 tonight? We made our predictions earlier on who we thought it would be, but find out below with our “MasterChef” results.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

September 16 Live Results – Finale Part 2

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Finale Part 2 Begins

After a look back at last week’s episode, we are back with Night 2 of the Season 16 finale. The home cooks are working on their entrees, and then it will be time for the desserts. We will provide updates as tonight’s episode airs, so keep refreshing this page for the latest results!

8:08 p.m. – The home cooks finish up their entree dishes. They all seem happy with the dishes and the cook on their proteins. However, it’s now up to the judges. Heidi was up first and got rave reviews.

8:18 p.m. – The judges tasted all of the dishes. They all got good reviews, so this was a standout round for all the finalists. The judges discuss things, and the final course (dessert) is about to begin.

8:32 p.m. – We are on to the final course. The home cooks have 60 minutes to create their dessert dishes. They are all being ambitious, but Peter is struggling with his mousse right now and getting it to set. Will he run out of time?

8:45 p.m. – The desserts are done and plated. The judges have started their tasting, with good reviews for Peter and Heidi. Jake is the final dish of the night.

8:55 p.m. – The judges tasted all the desserts. It was an impressive round. Now, they go back to discuss the menus from all three home cooks. They must decide which one will be named this season’s winner.

Finale Results

9:01 p.m. – After discussing all of tonight’s dishes, the judges have come up with a decision. This was a tough decision, but the winner of “MasterChef” Season 16 is Jake Kelley!

FOX Jake Kelley

What do you think of the results on tonight’s finale?