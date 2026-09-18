Collin Gosselin Has the Perfect Response When Asked About Competing on ‘Special Forces’ 3 Years After Estranged Mom Kate

It’s no secret that Collin Gosselin isn’t exactly on the best terms with mom Kate Gosselin these days.

Ahead of the publication of his upcoming memoir — which will reportedly include multiple allegations of abuse at the hands of his mother — the 22-year-old is appearing on Fox reality hit “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

‘Hey, Mom!’

FOX Collin Gosselin in the season premiere episode of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Page Six caught up with Gosselin on the red carpet at the premiere of the show’s new season.

When asked if he had any message for his mother if she happens to watch, he did not hesitate to reply.

“Well, if she does, ‘Hey, Mom!’” he said with a laugh. “Hope you enjoy.”

‘It’s About Growth’

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Interestingly, Kate Gosselin competed on Season 1 of that very same reality show, but her time on “Special Forces” didn’t last long when a neck injury sent her home on the first day of the competition.

Asked about that apparent coincidence, he insisted there was no attempt at one-upmanship in his decision to appear on the same show three years after his mother had.

“I’m an adult now, and there’s enough of my life that my mom took from me and [my] childhood that she robbed from me, and this isn’t about her — it’s about me,” he told Page Six.

“It’s about growth,” he added, referencing fellow participants such as Candace Cameron Bure and “Real Housewives” alum Brandi Glanville.

“It’s about the amazing people I’ve met,” he shared, “and the amazing journey and adventure that we went on.”

‘I’m Not the One That Should Be Nervous’

The interview eventually circled around to his soon-to-be published book, “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood,” when he was asked if he was “nervous” about the book coming out.

“I’m not the one that should be nervous,” he said in what appeared to be a warning for his mom.

“We’re putting it all out there,” he added, “let’s just say that.”

According to Gosselin, whose childhood played out on TLC‘s hit reality show “Jon & Kate Plus 8,” delving back into those early years proved to be a therapeutic exercise.

“It was just so healing to be able to look at a picture of myself and be like, ‘That’s what I’m doing it for,’ and then think about all the millions of children who go through what I went through — getting thrown into the industry against their will,” he said.

“There’s a big voice in my story that will never die, that flame in me will never die,” he continued. “This book is going to expose a lot. … Children deserve to be protected, and that’s what you can expect from my story.”

The fifth season of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” premieres Thursday, September 24 on Fox.

Collin Gosselin’s “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood” is currently available for preorder. The book arrives in stores on October 13, 2026.