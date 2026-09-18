Sarah Jane Nader Feels Differently About Sister Brooks After ‘DWTS’ Experience

Sarah Jane Nader has a newfound respect for her sister Brooks after making her “Dancing with the Stars” debut.

The model was the first lady to leave season 35 of the dance competition show after a shocking double elimination in the first week.

Sarah Jane and her pro Hailey Bills performed a jive to “Sk8er Boi” by Avril Lavigne. Scoring 14 out of 30, the couple were at the bottom of the leaderboard and were sadly sent home.

“Our last night was honestly amazing. We had so much fun out there and, of course, we wanted to stay longer,” Sarah Jane told Us Weekly. “We had so many fun plans for iconic dances, but we got to know each other, which is, like, the most amazing thing ever.”

Sarah Jane Has A New Perspective Of Her Sister’s Time On ‘DWTS’

Getty Brooks Nader and Sarah Jane Nader attend Maybe It’s a Maybelline x Miley Launch Party at Bar Marmont on October 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Maybelline New York )

Sarah Jane Nader followed in her big sister’s footsteps by hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” dancefloor. Her short time on the reality show has helped her gain a better perspective on her sister Brooks experience on the show.

“I will say I have gained respect for her for making it as far as she did, obviously,” Sarah Jane told the outlet. Brooks finished 9th overall in 2024.

How Brooks Nader Reacted To Sarah Jane’s Elimination

Getty Sarah Jane Nader and Brooks Nader attend ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by Ralph Lauren and Bvlgari with support from Evian, Hendrick’s Gin, and Lucid Motors on November 17, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

Sarah Jane Nader opened up about how her Swimsuit Illustrated model sister reacted to her being eliminated after her first dance on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I don’t think she thought I would get eliminated on the first night,” the “Love Thy Neighbor” star admitted to US Weekly.

Sarah Jane recalled the advice she received from 29-year-old Brooks, who appeared on season 33 of the ballroom competition. “She said it’s not an easy competition … so I think that I did have an insider look,” she explained, but knew it would still be tricky. “I didn’t come in thinking I’m just going to float through this.”

Speaking to US Weekly not long after her elimination, Sarah Jane reassured fans she had her sister’s support. “She already texted me. She was like, ‘I thought you did a great job and I’m really proud of you.’ As much as I wanted to beat her score, I am really grateful that she was guiding me through this.”

Brooks, who competed on “DWTS” with partner and now-ex Gleb Savchenko, commented on E! News’ Sept. 17 Instagram post about Sarah Jane’s elimination, writing, “Robbed.”

Sarah Jane Nader Reacts To ‘DWTS’ Elimination

ABC DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing “with the Stars stars Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills. (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

Sarah Jane Nader told “Good Morning America” in an interview after the premiere that while she is “sad” she won’t get to dance again, she was “grateful” to have an opportunity to compete.

“Our partnership was so special. Not only because we became best friends, but because we represent a whole community,” she said. Sarah and Hailey were only the second all female couple in the show’s history, something they both called an “honor.”

“I hope somebody watching at home felt touched or seen or represented tonight, and so I hope we’ve something impactful. Even though we don’t get to do it more, it felt really good and it was a really fun experience.”