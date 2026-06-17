Collin Gosselin Reveals Title of New Memoir About ‘Surviving’ Reality TV

Collin Gosselin, one of the eight children of Kate and Jon Gosselin, will share his story in a new book, and the title has been revealed.

According to Us Weekly, the book is titled “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.” Collin, 22, is one of the sextuplets born to Jon and Kate Gosselin. He has older twin sisters.

Collin Gosselin is Telling His Side of the Story

Us Weekly shared the cover and title of Collin Gosselin’s first book. The memoir promises an inside look at his experiences growing up in the public eye and the challenges he faced along the way.

The book is titled “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.” The cover photograph features Collin and his mother, Kate Gosselin, as she covers his mouth with her hand.

He told the publication, “My life was always broadcast to millions, but what was actually happening in my life was never shown — in fact, much of it was deliberately kept hidden. For years, other people told my story through headlines, television episodes, and public speculation.”

Gosselin continued, “Now, finally, I’m sharing what was really happening behind the scenes,” he teases. “This book is about truth, survival, resilience, and finding my voice after years of being silenced. If my story helps even one person feel less alone or gives them the courage to tell their own, then every difficult page was worth writing.”

In the caption for the publishing company’s Instagram page, Gosselin shared the following statements.

“For a long time, I wasn’t sure I’d ever tell this story. Growing up, millions of people watched my life on television. People felt like they knew me. They knew my family. They watched me grow up. But there was so much they never saw.”

“For years, I kept those experiences to myself. Some because I was afraid. Some because I didn’t think anyone would believe me. And some because I just wasn’t ready.”

“Writing this book forced me to revisit some of the hardest moments of my life, but it also gave me something I’ve been searching for for a long time: my voice. This isn’t the story people think they know. It’s the story I’ve lived.”

Fans React to Collin Gosselin’s New Book

Fans of the former reality television star shared their thoughts about his upcoming book in the comments section of his Instagram post. The post quickly sparked a wave of reactions, with many weighing in on the announcement.

“I will def buy a copy. I thought she was mean. Lots of ppl saw right through her fake act. Sorry you went through all of that,” declared an Instagram follower.

“A point of view I’m incredibly excited to read about. Congratulations, Collin. This took a lot of courage to share, and I know little you is so proud,” a second social media user wrote.

A third fan penned, “So proud of you Collin. I am so excited to read your story! And the cover photo is the perfect choice. Just know you aren’t alone!”

“This is wonderful Collin! It took a lot of strength and courage to take this step,” noted a fourth poster.

Collin Gosselin’s “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood” is currently available for preorder. The book arrives in stores on October 13, 2026.