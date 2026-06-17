Bravo Star Reveals Why Paula Abdul Calls Her an ‘Almost Niece’

Long before she became one of Bravo’s biggest stars, Lindsay Hubbard was spending time with pop icon and former “American Idol” judge Paula Abdul on an almost daily basis. During a candid new podcast appearance, the “Summer House” favorite revealed the surprising reason Abdul still refers to her as an “almost niece,” and it all traces back to a serious relationship from her years living in Los Angeles.

Hubbard Explains It All

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The reality TV star appeared on the June 16 episode of the “More Life with Carl Radke” podcast. During that appearance, Hubbard told host Carl Radke, who happens to also be Hubbard’s ex and “Summer House” costar, the reason why Abdul refers to her as an “almost niece.”

Hubbard talked about when she first moved to Los Angeles, she was dating Abdul’s nephew. Because of that, she happened to be with the former Idol judge “every day for months.”

Hubbard said, “[It was] to the point where even to this day, she’s like, ‘Lindsay was almost my niece.’ And I was like, ‘No, I wasn’t.’”

Radke did confirm the information, saying, “We ran into her, and she said that again.” He added that they bumped into Abdul “somewhere a couple of years ago,” and Abdul said the same thing.

“I’m like, ‘Paula! I thought you were joking,’” Radke said. “I was like, ‘There’s no way you… Oh no, that’s not a joke.’ You were dead serious. And I’m like, ‘Wait, you actually were almost?’ And you’re like, ‘Yes!’”

‘We’re Back Baby’

This new episode of “More Life” was a big step for Hubbard and Radke. They had a strained relationship after they called off their year-long engagement in September 2023.

When the conversation began, Radke talked about how he was nervous about speaking with Hubbard after she reached out to him about the interview. Radke said, “[They were] good nerves. I was excited that you wanted to come in.”

During the interview, the pair officially made amends by following each other back on Instagram. Radke joked, “We’re baby, baby!”

Another Relationship Brought Them Closer Together

It seems like the controversy around Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s relationship brought Hubbard and Radke closer together.

Hubbard explained, “I think we had to go on the journey that we did. I also think that this scandal within our cast, without having a full conversation between you, me, and Kyle [Cooke], we almost instinctively banded together to protect our house.”

Radke added, “The relationship we have now and the friendship we have now, it’s been really nice. Even just watching back season 10, and obviously it’s very interesting watching back over the last two months, but the bright spot for me this past summer is watching us in some of the dynamics.”

The duo continued their kind words for each other as they looked back at their friendship and time on “Summer House.”

Radke said, “You were always someone that really did support me and really show up for me. You knew the real me.”

Hubbard replied, “You have amazing qualities in a human, and I think you’ve just gotten better and better.”

Every season of “Summer House” is available to stream on Peacock.