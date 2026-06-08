Carl Radke Gives Fans an Update on His Dating Life

Carl Radke is looking ahead to a new chapter in his personal life.

Nearly three years after ending his engagement to fellow “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard, the reality TV personality says he has started putting himself back out there and is open to finding love again.

Radke Is Dating

“I’ve been dating,” Radke, 41, shared with People while attending a “Summer House” Season 10 reunion watch party.

While Radke may be dating, he said he doesn’t use dating apps to find love.

“I’ve never been on a dating app,” he explained. “It’s just not something I’m interested in.”

Radke added how he does hope to get married at some point.

“Do I want to meet someone and get married? Absolutely. But I haven’t really prioritized a relationship,” he said.

Instead, the Bravo star has spent the past year focusing on personal growth and expanding his professional ventures.

“I’ve really focused on myself,” he said. “I’ve been enjoying focusing on my business. I’ve got a lot of things that I’m working on as a business owner, and also just building my career.”

The past year has been especially busy for the Bravo star.

In addition to opening his alcohol-free bar, SoftBar, in September, Radke released his memoir, “Cake Eater,” embarked on a nationwide book tour and completed the London Marathon.

“I’ve been on a book tour, from January through March, so I visited about 25 cities across the United States. So I don’t know [how] I’m going to be dating in between all of that,” he admitted.

Radke Has Been Focusing on Himself

For now, he believes that focusing on himself is the best path forward.

“The focus is on my career and on myself, and I think when you focus on those things, a relationship will foster, versus, like, chasing and chasing.”

He previously had romance rumors in late 2025 with “Southern Charm” star Venita Aspen.

The two confirmed they went out on some dates, but it appears nothing came out of it.

Radke and Hubbard Are Friends Again

Radke also reflected on where things stand with Hubbard after their highly publicized breakup.

The pair initially dated briefly in 2019 before rekindling their romance in 2022.

They became engaged in August of that year but called off their planned Mexico wedding in September 2023.

Today, Radke says rebuilding a friendship has been an important step.

“Lindsay and I obviously have a bond. I missed the friendship,” he said.

Looking back on the most recent season of Summer House, Radke said he was encouraged by the progress they made.

“Watching it back, like last summer, it was really nice,” he explained. “It was probably one of the highlights of the summer, watching back — our banter and making progress with some of those moments.”

He pointed to interactions during Hubbard’s housewarming party and conversations at the season finale as signs that they were moving in a healthier direction.

“We felt like we got some closure, we got maybe some progress and [started] kind of a new chapter,” he said. “It’s been really healthy.”

The former couple even surprised fans recently by appearing together in a humorous social media video that poked fun at ongoing “Summer House” drama, showing just how far their relationship has come since their split.

Radke even recently shared a pic of the two smiling at his bar.