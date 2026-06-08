Aesha Scott Teases Hannah Ferrier’s Surprise ‘Below Deck Med’ Return

“Below Deck Med” is back for Season 11 on Bravo. It will feature the return of OG crew member Hannah Ferrier. No, she’s not taking over the role of chief stew. That safely belongs to fan favorite Aesha Scott.

Instead, Ferrier popped in for a visit nearly six years after Captain Sandy Yawn fired her from the hit yachting series. Ferrier’s return reunited her with her good friend Scott, who happily spilled some tea on having her pal back in the yachting mix.

Aesha Scott’s Thrilled To Have Hannah Ferrier Back on ‘Below Deck Med’

In an interview with Page Six, Scott didn’t hold back, expressing her excitement over having Ferrier on the hit Bravo show again.

“It was the buzziest thing ever because, you know, Hannah, my homegirl, she’s my first introduction to ‘Below Deck’ my first season,” she gushed.

Scott and Ferrier met during Season 4 of “Below Deck Med” when Ferrier was the chief stew. Along with Anastasia Surmava, the three were an interior dream team and became very close friends.

In fact, Ferrier and Surmava were some of the very few “Below Deck” cast members who attended Scott’s wedding in March to husband Scott Dobson.

“And I think to have it come full circle and to have her come to visit me, while I’ve grown into this space, it just felt like a very special pinch-me kind of moment. She came all the way from Australia. She was there for, like, three days to cheer me on,” the “Below Deck Down Under” alum dished.

Ferrier’s return comes after she and Yawn ended their years-long feud. The entire time Ferrier was on “Below Deck Med,” she butted heads with Yawn.

However, in 2024, Yawn confirmed that she had reunited with Ferrier. They talked and mended their fractured relationship. In fact, Yawn even met Ferrier’s husband, Josh Roberts, and daughter, Ava, while she was in Australia during her reconciliation with Ferrier.

Scott, Ferrier, and Yawn were all in attendance at last year’s BravoCon with a slew of other “Below Deck” stars, a few months after “Below Deck Med” Season 11 was filmed.

‘Below Deck Med’s Aesha Scott Dishes Season 11

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There’s no question that Ferrier’s return will be one of the most anticipated moments of the new season. Scott promised that fans are in for so much more than just seeing Ferrier back in the mix.

For one, the new season experienced a historic first in the “Below Deck” franchise. Scott also hinted that the feud between Nathan Gallagher and his former best mate, Joe Bradley, that occurred in Season 10, was still in full effect in Season 11.

The chief stew revealed to Us Weekly that the drama on deck is tense this season, but, lucky for her, that is not the case with her interior team. Scott declared her three stews were on fire, and it was a joy for her.

“All of them were very capable, so we had the hands to make the guest experience even more elevated. Their dynamic starts OK like always, but things never stay OK for very long in yachting,” she gushed.

Scott called the new season her favorite, even though she was planning her wedding, and that made things a bit more stressful for her. Be sure to check out the new season of “Below Deck Med” Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.